US Rapper Swae Lee apologised for mistakenly attributing the origin of amapiano music to Nigeria

He posted a video on Twitter clarifying why he added a Nigerian flag to his previous tweet about amapiano

Swae Lee's apology was met with mixed reactions from South Africans on the social media platform

American rapper Swae Lee recently found himself in the middle of a social media storm after insinuating that the popular South African music genre, amapiano, originated from Nigeria.

Swae Lee clarifies misconception in Twitter apology

The No Type hitmaker quickly realised his mistake and took to Twitter to issue a heartfelt apology, explaining his intentions and urging for unity among Africans.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Swae Lee expressed his regret for the misunderstanding caused by his previous Tweet. He explained that he was excited because he is working on new music inspired by amapiano.

"I never discredited anybody. Sorry y’all read it that way. I never said anything about its origins in that tweet. I was just letting my fans know I’m tapped in and have been cooking some amapiano-style songs. Salute to the history of amapiano and the first creators of it. I’m not taking that away from anybody. Much love, and stay tuned."

Swae Lee emphasised that his intention was never to sow division or disrespect any culture.

Nota Baloyi reacts to Swae Lee's Twitter blunder

Controversial music executive, Nota Baloyi, chimed in on the conversation under Swae Lee's comments and suggested he collaborate with SA artists if he wants the bonafide amapiano sound.

"Bro! This is simple just send whatever you’re making to Dj Maphorisa for approval, easy!"

See the video below:

Swae Lee's apology sparks heated debate about amapiano

@elroylouw said:

"It’s a South African genre is all we’re saying."

@faithfulniggur commented:

"Nigeria made amapiano popular all over the world though, let’s all be honest."

@lufty_rm wrote:

"I'm embarrassed. Honestly, we made an issue of nothing and just showed the world how very hostile and divided we are towards each other."

@lpider stated:

"Whatever it is that you gonna produce or make with Nigerians is not called amapiano."

@makulu_baas said:

"You’re washed, trying to revive your career through drama."

@LesufiDlaishego commented:

"Relax! It’s not like your song will be a hit and stuff."

@Talesexclusive tweeted:

"He thinks South Africa is a direction."

