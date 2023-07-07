Talented singer Loyiso Gijana stuns music lovers after being the opening act for songstress Tamia

The Officially Missing You sensation is currently on tour and has performed in Cape Town so far

Lloyiso's fans are nothing short of proud, keeping his concert post busy with comments

Lloyiso is excited to sing for Tamia's fans. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Paras Griffin.

Source: Instagram

Idols contest Loyiso Gijana, also known as Lloyiso, has reminded his fans why they had voted for him.

The season 11 singer finished fifth in the completion and is proving why he went that far up the competition.

He is currently the opening act for Canadian-born US songstress Tamia who is touring South Africa.

The Stanger in My House hitmaker is currently touring South Africa with Lloyiso, who spoke to TshisaLIVE that he aims to impress with only the best:

"They can expect to be blown away. I will always bring an amazing show and these shows with my band will leave them speechless."

He took the announcement to his fans on Twitter:

Lloyiso lived up to the expectations of his fans

His fans responded:

@KIngQuintin007 felt sentimental:

"OMW this is gonna be AWESOME tickets booked in Cape Town. I've been telling friends if it's one guy I wanna see live it's you."

@motso8 was impatient:

"And it gets better I can’t wait for Sunday."

@LochiveDJ said:

"You are definitely for greatness and these are FACTS "

@luluthobala congratulated him:

"This is amazing, congratulations!!! You deserve it✨"

@moi4r affirmed:

"You are the star here"

@Ndo_CM remarked:

"OMG! Both my favourite artists are performing on the same night! Now I really can't wait to sing my lungs OUT !"

Just a boy from the Eastern Cape who is dominating the world

Loyiso has been getting international praise from various like India Arie and Chris Brown, who gave him a shout-out on their Instagram posts:

From Idols SA stage to American concerts

Briefly News had reported that the singer was scheduled to perform in LA and New York in June.

He announced the performance dates on Twitter:

"NY & LA! I’m so excited to announce my upcoming shows. Tickets for NY are on sale now at the link in my bio. LA goes on sale Monday. Can’t wait to see you."

