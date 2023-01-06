Lloyiso Gijana has taken to his timeline to ask Mzansi to back him because he's about to become one of the biggest artists in the world

Instead of congratulating the former Idols SA contestant, his followers slammed him for not following anyone on Twitter

The singer's fans feel used with some claiming that he only wants their support when it suits him, slamming him for not following Mzansi celebs

Lloyiso Gijana has been slammed for not following any of his followers on Twitter. The singer is not even following any South African celebrity on his official handle.

Lloyiso Gijana has been slammed for not following a single one of his followers on Twitter. Image: @lloyiso_rsa

Source: Instagram

Tweeps threw shade in the former Idols SA contestant's direction when he asked his supporters to back him. The musician, who is signed to international record label, Republic Records, shared that he's about to become the biggest artist in the globe. Lloyiso Gijana wrote on Twitter:

"SA, I need you guys to back me because I'm about to be the biggest artist in the world."

Mzansi questions why Lloyiso Gijana doesn't follow his fans

Peeps took to the artist's comment section on the micro-blogging app and questioned why he doesn't follow other people.

@ThabangMaliba_ said:

"You don't follow even a single person of these people that you're desperately in need of them."

@TheLeratoElias wrote:

"Just out of curiosity, why don't you follow other artists, isn't there anyone out there you wanna keep up with?"

@BeautifulM_sa commented:

"Highlighting that he doesn't follow anybody is weird. He shares his talent and it makes people feel good - and he bothers nobody. That's his offering and it's sufficient. The desires of people's egos are not his business. His business is music."

@Vammy40568665 said:

"You're not even following one person and you expect people to back you up."

@Mtika36101742 wrote:

"Why aren't you following your fans?"

@pamhla added:

"Yet you follow no-one on Twitter. Very selfish. Everything has to be about you."

MaKhumalo reveals plans to take over the music industry

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku revealed her plans to take over the Mzansi music industry in 2023. The reality TV star had a good 2022 as she was able to take over the TV industry.

She appeared in Uthando Nes'thembu, The Real Housewives of Durban, Igumbi Lamakhosikazi and is a co-host on an upcoming show titled Ezomshado. MaKhumalo now plans to launch her music career.

TshisaLIVE reports that the multi-talented media personality impressed Mzansi when she performed at MaCele's wedding anniversary towards the end of 2022. She told the publication that music is something she'll do in the near future.

