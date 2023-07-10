US superstar Jamie Foxx resurfaces in a video jamming to a song while cruising in his boat

The award-winning singer was reported to be in rehab after battling with the illness

The footage got social media users arguing if the figure in the boat was indeed the Dreamgirls actor

Jamie Foxx was seen for the first time since his medical complication waving at his fans. Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

A video suggests that American A-lister, Jamie Foxx, is in good health and in high spirits.

Foxx jamming in boat cruise after months of illness

The Academy Award winner was seen vibing on his boat cruise on Sunday afternoon, 9 July, in Chicago River when his fans blasted his hit song, Blame It, TMZ reported.

His first sighting since his daughter, Corrine Foxx, said who said in April that he experienced a medical complication while on the Atlanta set of the Netflix comedy, Back in Action was recorded by fans from another boat in this Instagram post by The Shade Room:

While his fans are happy to see him looking better after months in rehab, some users felt the man in the figure was not him. Here's what the debate looked like in the post's comment section:

@twizzle_305 merrily said:

"He's vibing like we haven’t been looking for him "

@coopdajuice shared a quote:

"You don't find this suspicious? - Dr. Umar."

@run4the.mani provided evidence:

"That ain’t no Jamie, that smile is creepy "

@cg3music remembered:

"He's out here vibing like we ain’t been holding prayer calls, having the whole church pray and hold search parties for him "

@chose.lion felt grateful:

"Just glad he is okay. Bro is a legend. Argue about clones with somebody else "

@buttascotch_ didn't need to be persuaded:

"They’re going to say that’s not him Even though his daughter has been saying he’s good."

@hocus45th was convicted:

"Clone or body double.. which one do you all think? That is not Jamie "

Jamie posts his gratitude on Instagram

The Django Unchained superstar thanked his fans on social media for their support since his hospitalisation.

User Philip Lewis posted a screenshot of Jamie's Instagram story saying that he appreciate all the love sent out to him:

Foxx family advised on suing Pfizer

In another story on Briefly News, social media advised the singer to take on giant pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Reports came in that Foxx started facing medical challenges after getting jabbed for the Covid-19 vaccine by the company.

It is said that the 55-year-old was partially blinded and paralysed shortly after he got the jab, but his daughter did not confirm the information leaked out by a close family member.

Source: Briefly News