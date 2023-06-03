There are growing speculations about the health status of Jamie Foxx on social media platforms

The US actor trended on Twitter after reports claimed Jamie was blinded and paralysed due to the COVID-19 vaccine

People discussed the validity of the latest rumours as many fans remain worried about the beloved actor

Jamie Foxx trended on Twitter amid growing speculations about his health condition.

Fans remain concerned about the health condition of Jamie Foxx after recent reports claimed the actor started getting sick after he took the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jamie Foxx's medical complication linked to the COVID-19 vaccine

Many media outlets revealed that the 55-year-old was partially blinded and paralysed shortly after he got the jab.

A close family member of the Collateral star allegedly leaked the news about the health complications.

The source told Hollywood journalist AJ Benza that Jamie did not want the vaccine but was coerced into taking it for a movie role.

"Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but in the movie he was in, he was pressured to get it. The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralysed and blind."

Corrine Foxx gives health update about Jamie Foxx

However, Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx, released a statement three weeks ago saying her father was doing much better and recovering at home following his "medical complication" that landed him in the hospital.

Twitter users speculate on Jamie's health

@MissRenai said:

"His daughter said none of that is true. I'll believe her before any news until she says differently."

@Punisher_033 mentioned:

"So that means we really don’t know what is happening to him right?"

@beratux stated:

"God, I hope he's ok."

@Jeffrey36068359

"I believe it! I never got jabbed."

@MarkJam73395966 wrote:

"This Jamie Foxx health issue may finally be what blows up the COVID narrative via the media."

@jamesdifiore posted:

"The Jamie Foxx COVID made him blind story is a perfect example of why nobody knows anything but their narratives on social media. His daughter said he's fine, in case you are wondering."

@johnrich suggested:

"Jamie Foxx should sue Pfizer. Oh that's right, never mind. They have immunity from all the damages they've caused."

Nota Baloyi claims he met Jamie Foxx amid heartbreaking news that the American actor’s health Is deteriorating

In another story, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi has made wild claims again.

On Twitter, the music executive said he once met Jamie Foxx but couldn't take a picture with him. Baloyi was weighing on the news reports that Foxx's health was taking a turn after being hospitalised for a stroke.

