Nota Baloyi posted on Twitter that he once met Jamie Foxx but never took a picture with him because he didn't want to brag

The music executive shared the tweet after news outlets claimed Foxx was paralysed and blind after taking the COVID-19 vaccine

South African online users didn't believe Nota's claims, and they called him a liar in the comments section

Nota Baloyi has made wild claims again.

Mzansi doesn't believe Nota Baloyi met Jamie Foxx. Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images and @lavidanota/Instagram

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, the music executive said he once met Jamie Foxx but couldn't take a picture with him. Baloyi was weighing on the news reports that Foxx's health was taking a turn after being hospitalised for a stroke.

Nota tweeted:

"I met Jamie Foxx & I didn’t take pictures because I didn’t want to be “that guy…” I hope what we’re seeing online isn’t true & if it is, I hope it’s something Neuralink can fix. Life is fragile. Praying for good news!"

Mzansi says Nota Baloyi didn't meet Jamie Foxx

Nota's social media track record, which includes making wild accusations about stars like Mihlali Ndamase, made Mzansi sceptical of his posts.

Reacting to Baloyi's latest tweet about Jamie Foxx, peeps called him a liar.

@Bhova_1000 said:

"Yoh! You didn’t take a picture with him mara you had to come and tell us ‍♂️"

@puophaaa

"Your opening sentence was not necessary."

@Lindo_210310 also said:

"Ai Razo unamanga kodwa"

@souljalexxx added:

"Neuralink LOL. Gosh, you need help."

Jamie Foxx's latest health updates

After Jamie was hospitalised following a stroke, many speculations about his health have been made.

Internet users claimed that Foxx's health was deteriorating, but his daughter, Corinne Foxx, debunked these claims in an Instagram post.

Recently, claims about the Back in Action star's health got out of hand. IOL reported that Holywood journalists leaked information about Foxx's current health status, saying he is paralysed and blind after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Apparently, Jamie didn't want to take the shot but was forced to as the Back in Action production team allegedly said everyone on set needed to take it.

Jamie Foxx's family prepares for worst as the actor remains hospitalised, fans worry: "We can’t lose this man"

In related news, Briefly News reported Actor Jamie Foxx was hospitalised after suffering a health complication that caused deep concern in Hollywood.

While Foxx's spokespersons maintained that was alright, Foxx's hospitalisation led to uncertainty and speculation.

Source: Briefly News