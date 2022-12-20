Nota Baloyi has again made wild accusations against social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase and his estranged wife's mother

The controversial music exec called Mihlali and Berita's mom names and accused them of using their daughters as a "shameful form of retirement investment"

Social media users told Nota where to get off and advised the women he mentioned on his post to take legal action against him

Nota Baloyi has again rubbed Mzansi up the wrong way. Unprovoked, the controversial music exec took shots at Mihlali Ndamase and his former mother-in-law.

Nota Baloyi made wild accusations against Mihlali Ndamase. Image: @lavidanota, @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Nota took to his timeline and made wild accusations against Mihlali and his estranged wife Berita's mom. He accused both the mothers of Mihlali and Berita of using their daughters as a "shameful form of retirement investment".

Nota Baloyi alleged that the old women p*mped their own flesh and blood. ZAlebs reports that Nota's remarks angered several people on Twitter. They told the faded music exec where to get off.

Mzansi tells Nota Baloyi to forget about Berita

Peeps took to Nota's comment section and told him that his estranged wife is not coming back. Others advised his victims to sue him.

@tebza114 said:

"Mother in law? Was that a typo?"

@Nolutha42393563 commented:

"He knows he's not getting Berita back, now he's going for broke."

@sandyeezy wrote:

"This is defamatory. Absolutely disgusting."

@TshedisoMtheth1 said:

"It's to early for this kind of talk Nota, we have serious problems in South Africa that we have to deal with rather with petty issues. Monna, grow up and move Berita is gone she ain't coming back."

@CharlesDlamini commented:

"How were you raised?"

@budichanyau wrote:

"There is no way you are getting Berita back."

@ReezyH_ added:

"You’re saying they used the Kris Jenner starter kit?"

Mihlali Ndamase reacts to Berita's apology over Nota Baloyi's remarks

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase took to social media to share her reaction to Berita's apology. The singer offered her apology to the social media influencer after her ex-bae Nota Baloyi made nasty comments about her.

Nota trended for days on the timeline after his remarks about Mihlali being a bad influence to young girls. Feeling sorry for her, Berita even let the whole of Mzansi that she left Nota back in January.

Mihlali took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Berita's apology. She let Berita know that Nota's behaviour is not "a reflection of you".

