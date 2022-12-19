DJ Shimza has finally confirmed that he is in a relationship with the Spokesperson to the Presidency, Athi Geleba

The pair were rumoured to be dating more than two years ago but they had kept their romantic affair away from social media

The hitmaker recently decided to make things social media official with loved-up posts on his pages

DJ Shimza is finally ready to let the world in on his love life. The star who has been commended for his privacy finally revealed that he is dating Athi Geleba.

Celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo and Kefilwe Mabote shared reactions to Shimza and Athi Geleba's relationship. Image; @shimza.dj.

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker's confirmation comes following speculations from social media rumourmongers who had said the two were an item. They both remained mum on the matter and even rubbished claims that DJ Shimza was bagging tenders due to his connection with the ruling party.

According to ZAlebs, Shimza made things social media official when he took to his Instagram page to celebrate his bae's birthday with a sweet post. He wished her well and she responded to the post, confirming that they are indeed an item. He wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ♥️♥️♥️ @mangwanya."

Social media users including stars like Somizi Mhlongo, Thami Dish and Kefilwe Mabote also reacted to the post.

@somizi said:

"December babies are the best."

@kefilwe_mabote wrote:

"Happy birthday love ❤️."

@thamidish added:

"NYALA!!!"

@thebeblessing added:

"Now it makes sense."

@mshekelwando wrote:

"Happy birthday to her.......we wish her a very nice day and many more year's to come."

@zyzz42bmz commented:

"Isinqandamathe saShimza baba ❤️ happy birthday."

@_zamangwanya_ said:

"Happy birthday Mangwanya ."

