Cassper Nyovest's best friend Carpo More blessed him with R100 000 when the rapper turned 32 on Friday, 16 December

The content creator and MC took to his timeline to share a screenshot of the money he deposited into Cassper's Family Tree account in celebration of the star's special day

Many social media users said they also wish they had a day one like Carpo after he gifted the rich rapper the money

Cassper Nyovest's bestie surprised him with R100 000 on his birthday. Carpo More and the rapper have been friends from day one.

Cassper Nyovest got R100k for his 32nd birthday. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

When the Siyathandana hitmaker celebrated his 32nd birthday on 16 December, his day one blessed him with some cash. ZAlebs reports that Carpo deposited the money into Mufasa's Family Tree account.

Carpo, who is an MC and content creator shared the screenshot on Twitter. Cassper Nyovest retweeted Carpo's post when he reacted to it.

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest and Carpo's bromance

Social media users took to Cass' comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their comments on the stars' bromance. Many said they also wish they have a friend like Carpo.

@KatlegoRakuba1 said:

"Brotherhood."

@Chrisreloaded1 wrote:

"Real G, happy birthday Refiloe. God bless you Carpo. This is beautiful."

@b_motshaba commented:

"A friendship one can only wish for. Happy birthday Cass, Modimo ke oyo."

@RangaClara said:

"Happy birthday Mufasa..wow what a friendship you have with Carpo, truly inspiring and amazing."

@alpha01fx wrote:

"I don't have any friends but this is cool."

@SouthBlackNote added:

"Let Carpo win the next FIFA match after this. He deserves it."

Mzansi celebrates Cassper Nyovest's birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest celebrated his 32nd birthday on Friday, 16 December. The Maftown rapper's supporters took to social media to wish their fave a happy birthday.

The star is a boxer, rapper, businessman and an all round entertainer. Basically, whatever the touches turns to gold. Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to ask his fans to celebrate his special day with him. The Bana Ba Stout hitmaker wrote on Twitter:

"It’s my birthday in 40 mins. I hope y’all sipping on Billiato wherever you are and celebrating with me."

