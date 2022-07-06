Mihlali Ndamase has taken to the timeline to react to Berita's apology following the nasty comments Nota Baloyi made about her

After suggesting that the influencer would be killed because she's a bad influence to young girls, Berita felt sorry for Mihlali and apologised

Even though Mihlali accepted the apology, she also let the singer know that she didn't have to apologise for her ex-bae's remarks

Mihlali Ndamase has taken to social media to share her reaction to Berita's apology. The singer offered her apology to the social onmedia influencer after her ex-bae Nota Baloyi made nasty comments about her.

Mihlali Ndamase has accepted Berita's apology over her ex Nota Baloyi’s remarks. Image: @mihlalii_n, @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Nota trended for days on the timeline after his remarks about Mihlali being a bad influence to young girls. Feeling sorry for her, Berita even let the whole of Mzansi that she left Nota back in January.

Mihlali Ndamase took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Berita's apology. She let Berita know that Nota's behaviour is not "a reflection of you". According to OkMzansi, her full response reads:

"Thank you for the apology, I appreciate it. You honestly didn't have to, his words and actions aren't a reflection of you."

Peeps took to Mihlali's comment section to praise her for accepting Berita's apology.

@Mpho_Thabs commented:

"Can Woman be more like this towards one another?"

@Mbilination said:

"It's actually nice, seeing women doing such and not bringing each other down. I so wish all women can do this everyday."

@KalloMosadi wrote:

"This is sweet. I love it!"

@Ngangezwelasu commented:

"Thank you for taking the guilt she shouldn’t have even been having off her shoulders."

@paleramzz added:

"It’s so nice when we’re not trying to bring each other down."

Nota Baloyi comes for Mihlali Ndamase, Berita says they separated this year

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was dragged on social media after going for Mihlali Ndamase. Singer Berita caught strays after Nota's remarks and had to air their dirty laundry in public.

The singer took to her timeline and revealed that she's no longer in a relationship with Nota. Berita shared that she's no longer married to the controversial music exec.

Berita was reacting to her ex-boo after he suggested that he would kill Mihlali. Nota accused the influencer of being a bad influence on young girls.

"@mihlalii_n mntase uxolo. I apologise to you. I do not condone the things said by Nota to you. No woman should ever have to be objectified and ripped apart publicly or privately!"

Source: Briefly News