Lerato Kganyago has shared that she's not done with controversial blogger Musa Khawula and promised that he won't drag her any further

Taking to Instagram Live, the Metro FM presenter blamed Musa Khawula for losing her unborn baby, adding that Musa is working with a certain celeb who wants to destroy her career

Musa also took to his timeline and accused Lerato's brother of threatening him, but Lerato told tweeps that they mustn't believe a "druggie" like him

Lerato Kganyago and controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula's beef is not over. The Metro FM presenter took to social media on Tuesday night, 5 July and shared that she's not done with Musa after he called her "Bonang Lite".

Lerato Kganyago expressed that she's not done with blogger Musa Khawula, who called her "Bonang Lite". Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter shared receipts of Musa's alleged criminal charges, adding that she won't be dragged by the blogger anymore. Their feud apparently began in 2013.

Lerato took to Instagram Live and blamed Musa for losing her unborn baby. Shedding tears, she claimed a certain celebrity has apparently been giving Musa information about her with an aim to destroy her career.

Musa took to Twitter and clapped back, accusing her brother of allegedly threatening his life. Reacting to Musa's claims, Lerato said:

"So you sitting there really making all this up because you KNOW the heat from the police is on YOU? Pending cases got you worked up NOW! I’ve rattled you, and WON'T STOP! You going to JAIL! You made my life HELL in 2013. You pushed a narrative about me many years ago! NOT TODAY!"

When one person warned Lerato that she'll be the first suspect if something bad happens to Musa, she replied, according to ZAlebs.

"You going to believe a druggie and a PIG like him? Tell him what he has done to me over the years. Bloody fool made me lose my child. I am NOT DONE."

Peeps took to the timeline and shared mixed reactions to Lerato and Musa's beef.

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"Heban, at this point I'm convinced Musa is not scared of anyone?????? These celebrities don't scare him broo."

@jimakitla commented:

"Honest though Musa, people are out to get you... I'm scared on your behalf."

@LindiweMiya12 wrote:

"This beef stew is from way back now its just Season 10... from 2013."

@le_tladi added:

"But, hang on! If Musa can get such exclusive information about all these celebs, it means he’s deeply connected and has incredible sources. Don’t you think he also can also get to them just as they are threatening him? Maybe it’s why he isn’t afraid."

