, The DJ shared that the Royal AM chair and MaMkhize's son used to buy her gifts and flowers after allegedly abusing her in front of his family

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the allegations with some questioning why Sithelo decided to speak up now after the wealthy family cut her off

Sithelo Shozi has taken to social media to detail the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her baby daddy, Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo Shozi has detailed the abuse she suffered allegedly at the hands of Andile Mpisane. Image: @_sithelo, @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

The stunner opened up about how her ex-boo would allegedly abuse her in front of his family and friends. She shared that the Royal AM chairman would buy her expensive gifts and flowers after allegedly "beating her to a pulp".

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared some of the screenshots he took from Sithelo's Instagram stories.

Sithelo Shozi and Shauwn Mkhize's son's names have been trending on on the timeline since she levelled the abuse allegations against him on Tuesday night.

While some people expressed their support to Sithelo others questioned her timing and accused her of speaking about the allegations now because she's no longer benefitting from the relationship.

@RetweetsDeputy said:

"There's NO excuse for woman abuse and there's no expiry date to report it!!! Go on hun! Let the world know."

@Mykgotso_kgotso commented:

"Girl got flowers and a car, went to vacations and all that. ALL Alone!!! She was even willing to fight for the abuser all because of soft life and people must now sympathize? I mean she wouldn't leave if Andile didn't marry Tamia , maybe she'd be pregnant with baby no 4!"

@MusaMabotsa wrote:

"It's so sad to see people, especially woman question Sithelo's decision to speak up now, if you've never been abused then shut up. She finally has the courage to speak and I salute her for that."

@tebza_wa_moisa added:

"This is exactly what MacG said. Be honest with the public. Young girls are falling into the same hole because of this 'fake life' ya bo Sithelo. Now that the gifts are no longer coming, she decides to 'open up'."

Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi breakup

In related news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane broke up with his baby mama Sithelo Shozi following an alleged squabble over the paternity of the stunner's second baby.

Mzansi peeps shared mixed reactions after reports suggested that the couple broke up after MaMkhize's son questioned the paternity of their second child. He allegedly suspected her of cheating on him. Andile Mpisane quickly moved on and got hitched to Tamia Louw.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and reported that the young Royal AM chairman even took back the posh BMW he gifted the stunner a few months back.

Source: Briefly News