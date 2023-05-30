Sayitsheni Mdakhi responded to rumours that he's into the e-hailing taxi business on his social media

The former Isibaya actor said he sees nothing wrong with being an Uber driver if only the rumoured were true.

Mdakhi is known for playing Saddam on Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Isibaya and was reported to be an Uber driver.

Seasoned actor and producer Sayitsheni Mdakhi, affectionately known as Saddam on Isibaya, has addressed rumours that he's an Uber driver.

Former 'Isibaya' Actor Sayitsheni Mdakhi addressed the rumour of being an e-hailing taxi driver saying it is not wrong.

Source: Instagram

Mdakhi went online and questioned whether there was anything wrong with being an Uber driver. This comes after the former Isibaya actor was reported to ventured into the e-hailing taxi business.

How Sayitsheni went viral about his side hustle

According to ZiMoja, Mdakhi ventured into the e-hailing taxi services during the lockdown because times were hitting hard.

"That is what a man does, take charge of his life and not make excuses about unemployment," says an anonymous source to ZiMoja.

The South African reported that the anonymous source is close to Sayitsheni and is also in the showbiz business.

"Sayitsheni doesn’t have the celebrity mentality, so he does as he pleases, as long as he takes care of his family."

Being a Bolt driver is not a bad thing: Mdakhi redirects reports

The reports have since caught the attention of Siyatsheni, who said that there were uninformed and saw nothing wrong with being an Uber driver.

"If they said I walk around naked in the streets screaming BOLT! Bekuzonyiwa!... I wish they said something about my latest Movie "MKHONTO" currently streaming on Showmax," Sayitsheni tweeted.

Many on social media rallied around the seasoned actor who was also part of writing Umkhokha about his rumoured side hustle.

@la_mkhontaa said:

"What's important is that you pushing this life thing and you have food and shelter what others think or say doesn't pay any of your bills. So long you not stealing for anyone. Keep pushing."

@Azandamashenge commented:

"Thank You for speaking up and giving clarity. I knew that you are a writer. I didn’t know about your new work I’ll check it out. Congratulations! Can we have a series?"

@lesibamike said:

"Multiple streams of income...a number of us are doing that to support our families....food delivery, selling at flea markets, e-hailing etc... big up chief."

@Yizinjabelungu added:

"Imali yimali whether it comes from BOLT, from Acting or from sweeping the streets. At the end of the day, we all have to feed our Families. Big up to you My Brother."

@nogwazapumla4 replied:

"So proud of who you’ve become and love your craft, I always tell my family that “ he used to be my colleague and look at him now making it in the industry “. The sky is not a limit for you, big up bro."

