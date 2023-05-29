A video of a woman driving in the night as her drunk bae sings to her has been doing the rounds online

According to the TikTok video, the woman's role is to fetch her man from groove when he has been drinking

Mzansi was impressed by the couple who practices safe drinking and showed the caring lady love in the comments

A now-viral video of a woman picking up her intoxicated boyfriend from groove has Mzansi peeps in awe.

Netizens showed love to a woman who fetched her drunk bae from groove. Image: @__fi.fie_0/TikTok

The footage posted by @__fi.fie__0 shows an unimpressed-looking woman driving at night as her man sitting in the passenger seat can be heard singing along to the song playing on the radio saying:

"Ungiphethe kahle (she treats me well)."

The video was also captioned:

"It's midnight and my passenger prince called me to fetch him from groove."

Eish, the things we do for love will have us going above and beyond to ensure the safety of those we hold dear.

Drinking and driving is a serious offence in Mzansi

Drunk driving in South Africa is not to be taken lightly and drinking and driving is a very serious offence.

The gravity of drunken driving charges should be enough to frighten anyone away from driving drunk, but there can also be far more grave repercussions that can occur when drivers don’t watch their blood alcohol limit – these can be fatal consequences, Drive South Africa reports.

So we're glad this hun saved her bae from being on the wrong side of the law.

Social media users amused and charmed by the woman's loving gesture

Seeing couples take care of each other in different and meaningful ways is always special. While the couple amused some netizens, others responded with adoring messages for the caring woman.

Bonokuhle reacted:

"unkiphethe kahleee"

God’s Princess said:

"Oksalayo ukhona owam ozayo!"

Mokgethwa_Kgethi reacted:

"The cutest thing I've ever seen."

Lwandy Nolwa responded:

"Kanti sonke sidlula lana I used to do this fike ndikhamise outside the club in the early am's umuntu engasaphumi eclubini."

Fuze KaMapholoba commented:

"Yoh guys I would be laughing size sfike Kumnandi emhlabeni mase ujwayele."

Simza0607 replied:

"As cute as it is yazi kubuhlungu kanjani ukudakwelwa umuntu ungadakwanga.. he's the only one okwi happy mood..."

Khanyi_mahl said:

"That doek and straight face combo. Kore you love him so much Mara o borile."

C3PO responded:

"Kumnandi, iUber yami ivele idumise iAMG ize izongilanda masengiphuzile nami ."

user4798330815399 said:

"Iphi le comment kanti ."

