South African media personality Katlego Maboe recently impressed social media users with his singing vocals

The Deal Or No Deal host showed off his singing abilities when he remixed the popular song Rush by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr

Social media users urged him to pursue his music career and release one album for those who love his music

Katlego Maboe is the jack of all trades and master of them all. The seasoned television presenter wowed social media users with his singing abilities.

Katlego Maboe stuns Mzansi with Rush cover

There is no denying that Katlego Maboe is a man of many talents. The star who is famous for his presenting gigs on top shows like Expresso and Deal Or No Deal SA is also a talented singer.

Maboe has been sharing snippets of his songs and Mzansi has been blown away each time he does. The star who sent shockwaves across the net when he sang a Tshwana Hymm in an emotional video shared a song singing Rush by Ayra Starr.

Sharing the video on his TikTok page, the Deal Or No Deal host admitted that he didn't fully understand the lyrics but fans still think he ate. The video had garnered more than 478 000 views and 1474 at the time of publishing this article.

TikTok users applaud Katlego Maboe

@Real_Chuksy commented:

"Am a Nigerian but you made me understand the lyrics of the song better. Thanks, Kat "

@Hector Doans wrote:

"Sometimes something needs to be broken to reveal the true capabilities. All storms are not there to destroy but bring a new dawn Keep rising Bro."

@Lungelo N. Ndlovu added:

"Ladies and gentlemen we've got ourselves another Robot boi. The jack of all trades!!"

@BIGZAYN noted:

"Ayra Starr was found shaking, you ate❤️"

@that_girl_thabi said:

"Your voice is so soothing… was having such a bad day thank you for putting a smile"

