Zozi Tunzi Sings Live on Radio Show, Mzansi Amazed: #MultitalentedQueen

Zozibini Tunzi has dazzled South Africans after singing live on-air

The beauty queen was hosting the #PowerTalk show on Power FM and was encouraged to sing by entertainers Langa Mavuso and Zoe Modiga

Mzansi headed to the comments section to share their reactions to the beauty queen's singing

The beautiful Zozibini Tunzi has once again dazzled South Africans, this time with her incredible presenting skills and on-air singing chops. The immensely talented queen was .

Singers Langa Mavuso and Zoe Modiga were special in-studio guests.

The trio exchanged life advice and their journeys in the entertainment industry before Tunzi was eventually encouraged to sing by her guests.

Seeming a little shy at first, the Former Miss Universe gave an impressive performance of Sunday Blues by Langa Mavuso, much to the enthusiasm of everyone in the studio.

Heading to the comments section, South Africans reacted the what many felt was a beautiful performance by Tunzi. Many could not believe she doesn't sing professionally.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@LaMaangani said:

"Loving listening to Zozi, omg, you’d swear she does this for a living. Such a talented queen."

@mrmoeketsi said:

"Wow Zozi can sing."

@ZabaMfeka said:

"You're such a natural @zozitunzi, I really enjoyed listening to you."

@ikmalfarhiel said:

"Multi-talent Queen! Loving Zozi so much."

@Mqhayii said:

"Love to see it."

Zozi Tunzi swaps out her famous fade for a mullet, pays tribute to SA designer

In more news on Zozi, Briefly News previously reported that Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi's been caught rocking a dramatically new hairstyle. She unveiled her trendy new look in a recent series of Instagram snaps.

Miss Universe models the work of up-and-coming SA designer Thebe Magagu

Our forever Miss Universe changed up her haircut for a stunning editorial photoshoot celebrating the work of one of SA's rising fashion talents - Thebe Magagu - who's just been announced as one of only six finalists for the prestigious 2021 International Woolmark Prize.

"It's the genius creativity of it all for me! @thebemagugu Your Merino Wool Collection is stuff dreams are made of. I could live in it and be fabulous all day everyday.

"What an exciting project/photoshoot to have been a part of. I'm glad we all pushed the envelope with the extreme differences of the two looks (mullet and all)," Tunzi captioned the post in part.

Tunzi took to modelling the stunning hot-pink outfit with all the elegance she's become famous for. Her new wolf-cut and fierce eye-makeup contrast the delicate femininity of the pants suit so beautifully.

Social media users can't get enough of the switch-up: "Landlord of the Universe"

Naturally, social media users took to the comments section and complimented the stunner on her bold new look. Check out some of the comments below:

lesedi.maledu said:

"Please step on us, we are your ground!! You really woke up and chose VIOLENCE!!"

named.lara_s said:

"Is that the Landlord of the Universe?"

castersemenya800m said:

"I have seen this look in one movie when I was like 10."

blvck_rxmvn said:

"THIS IS WHAT WE CAME FOR!!!! YOU ARE IT."

buhlebonga1 said:

"That wolf cut looks amazing on you!!!"

luellaoj said:

"I've been waiting 2 years for this switch-up"

