Zozi Tunzi Swaps Out Her Famous Fade for a Mullet, Pays Tribute to SA Designer

Mzansi's golden girl has surprised the nation with her new haircut, embracing a bold mullet for a recent photoshoot

The beauty queen shut it down while modelling a hot pink pantsuit designed by one of Mzansi's rising creatives, Thebe Magagu

Naturally, SA social media users couldn't help but hype their queen and took to the comments section to compliment Zozi's fierce new look

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi's been caught rocking a dramatically new hairstyle. She unveiled her trendy new look in a recent series of Instagram snaps.

Zozi Tunzi has swapped out her fade for a fierce new mullet. Image: Getty

Source: Twitter

Miss Universe models the work of up-and-coming SA designer Thebe Magagu

Our forever Miss Universe changed up her haircut for a stunning editorial photoshoot celebrating the work of one of SA's rising fashion talents - Thebe Magagu - who's just been announced as one of only six finalists for the prestigious 2021 International Woolmark Prize.

"It's the genius creativity of it all for me! @thebemagugu Your Merino Wool Collection is stuff dreams are made of. I could live in it and be fabulous all day everyday.

"What an exciting project/photoshoot to have been a part of. I'm glad we all pushed the envelope with the extreme differences of the two looks (mullet and all)," Tunzi captioned the post in part.

Tunzi took to modelling the stunning hot-pink outfit with all the elegance she's become famous for. Her new wolf-cut and fierce eye-makeup contrast the delicate femininity of the pants suit so beautifully.

Get a peek at the outfit:

Social media users can't get enough of the switch-up: "Landlord of the Universe"

Naturally, social media users took to the comments section and complimented the stunner on her bold new look. Check out some of the comments below:

lesedi.maledu said:

"Please step on us, we are your ground!! You really woke up and chose VIOLENCE!!"

named.lara_s said:

"Is that the Landlord of the Universe?"

castersemenya800m said:

"I have seen this look in one movie when I was like 10."

blvck_rxmvn said:

"THIS IS WHAT WE CAME FOR!!!! YOU ARE IT."

buhlebonga1 said:

"That wolf cut looks amazing on you!!!"

luellaoj said:

"I've been waiting 2 years for this switch-up"

