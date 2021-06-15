Shamiso Shows Off Birthday Spoils After Friends & Fam Ignore Her the Whole Day

Mzansi's sweetheart, Shamiso has shared a few sweet pics from her 23rd birthday

The MTV Base presenter shared that her family and friends had ignored her on the big day, only to surprise her with an extravagant birthday party

Mzansi social media users chimed in with good wishes, sending her much love in the comments section

One of Mzansi's favourite media personalities, Shamiso has recently taken to social media and detailed the silly little prank her loved ones pulled on her 23rd birthday.

Shamiso just celebrated her 23rd birthday. Images: @shamiso_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ignored of her birthday

Apparently, the MTV Base presenter had been ignored by her friends and boyfriend the entire day, which naturally caused some disappointment. However, the cunning loved ones were actually planning a spectacular all-pink birthday party which definitely made up for their bad behaviour.

"My friends and my man have been ignoring me the whole day. Came home to this" she captioned the sweet pics along with a red heart.

The stunning snaps featured a pink birthday cake, fluorescent shot glasses certainly made for a good time and pics of Shamiso in a unicorn onesie cosying up for a mirror selfie.

Social media reactions

Naturally, social media users couldn't help gushing over the stunning event. They took to the comments section, wishing the superstar well on her big day.

Check out some of the comments below:

@authentic_lesa said:

"The cake looks gorgeous ! "

@Lele_Mswane said:

"You deserve this. Hope you had a great day babe"

@JordiAmberSmail said:

"What cute shit is this"

@seseveyii said:

"Happy birthday queen <3"

@LufunoQuartz said:

"Beware of ur friends my daly"

