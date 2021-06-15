A look into Mama Connie Ferguson's lavish 51st birthday party

Mzansi veteran actress Connie Ferguson recently celebrated her birthday and she had a lovely party with her friends and family

Connie had an elegant bash with a lavish theme; happiness was the order of the day and it looks like everyone had a good time

The actress received beautiful birthday wishes from her family and a real tear-jerking tribute from her husband Shona

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Connie Ferguson, an actress and media mogul, recently celebrated her 51st birthday - despite the fact that she doesn't look it - with a meal full of love and laughter. Connie celebrated her birthday on June 10.

Connie, who is known for celebrating her birthday for the entire month, started the festivities over the weekend with individuals she cares about.

Connie Ferguson had a lovely birthday party surrounded by her family and friends. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Everything looked great at The Houghton Hotel where the room's décor was white, gold and green, thanks to prominent event planner Nono Events. Connie arrived dressed simply yet elegantly in a black flowing dress with colourful patterns and she exuded excitement in every photo taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Birthday wishes from family and friends

Connie's birthday was celebrated with a barrage of messages from family and friends wishing her a wonderful day. Shona Ferguson compared his lovely wife to the air he breathes and expressed thankfulness for her existence.

Ali, the actress's youngest daughter who recently turned 19 years old, also took to social media to congratulate her mother. Connie is her best friend and the coolest mother ever, according to her.

Connie's firstborn daughter, Lesedi, said her mother was the “kindest, strongest and funniest woman” on planet earth.

Connie wishes her youngest daughter Alicia happy birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson wished her last born happy birthday in a touching post. South African media mogul and seasoned television actress Connie Ferguson recently celebrated her baby girl Alicia’s birthday.

Taking to social media with the sweetest clip of her and Alicia dancing at her birthday party, Connie expressed her pride in the amazing young woman Alicia has become. Connie is one proud mother who cannot wait to see the greatness her daughter achieves.

Connie started the post out with a very touching opening:

“A very happy birthday to my gym buddy, my dance coach, my heart soother, my Dando, my heart, my last born, my EVERYTHING! 19!”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za