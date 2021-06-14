Man Shows Off Humble Home He Built Just for His Mom, Mzansi Impressed

A South African man has shown some love to the woman who raised him, gifting his mom with a brand new home

Although not much info is given about the location of the home, it's clear the lush garden and beautiful brickwork would make any mom feel grateful

Mzansi social media users were certainly inspired by the giving son and took to the comments section to commend his efforts

A local man has done what any child with sufficient means would do, purchasing a brand new home for his much deserving mama.

Probably knowing a life of hardship, the man definitely felt it necessary to thank his mom for getting the family through all the tough times. @DlalaChampion headed online to share the touching post.

The young man does not give away much information, only sharing one very moving snap of the new house. In the image, the spanking new brick house lays comfortably between a few lush trees and plentiful green grass.

"I built my mother a house, yes I did that," he captioned the sweet post.

Many social media users congratulated the thoughtful son for taking such good care of his mom. Others hoped to one day give their moms the same reward for all their efforts. Check out some of the comments below:

@thandomasanabo said:

"Wooow.... So beautiful. Congratulations "

@Ndi_Muvenda_ said:

"Congratulations bro, keep that smile on her face."

@Remza80287207 said:

"She is lucky, my mother never got a chance to enjoy my hard work."

@TshoCa said:

"I wish I could tweet this also."

@mandla20 said:

"You have done well bro. This is what dreams are made of."

In more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a young man has just built his deserving mom a brand-new home.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, @karidas_ shared his heart-warming story of the journey to success. He's shared that he grew up in poverty, often hearing his mom cry late at night at the thought of not being able to take care of her little boy.

Some nights, there just wasn't any food left. He would often hear his mom crying herself to sleep, trying to disguise her cries in her pillow for her son not to hear.

Since those days the young man has gone on to achieve great success in his personal life and is now taking care of his mom. He's thanked God for His Grace because that is how he was able to gift her a beautiful house on Mother's Day.

Social media users were impressed by the thoughtful young man. They took to the comments section, showing him much love and appreciation for all the good care he has been taking care of his mom.

@esihlestates said:

"Take care of your mom, God will take care of the hustle."

@VusiSambo said:

"We truly do not express our gratefulness to our single-parenting moms once we have found our feet. Kudos to you, my brother."

@MaBlerh said:

"In IsiZulu we say, makwande la ocaphune khona."

@akholiwe said:

"This is beautiful. While she is still alive so she can enjoy it."

