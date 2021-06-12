'Ma taught me well':Itu Khune Shows Off Cooking Skills, Mzansi Impressed

- Local sports hero, Itumeleng Khune has headed online to share a sweet video of himself cooking for the family

- In the short clip, the athlete prepares what appears to be a plentiful serving of meat while he digs through his messy draw for utensils

- Mzansi social media users took to the comments section, sharing their interesting reactions to the clip

Mzansi's favourite goalkeeper, Itu Khune has once again taken to social media and given his fans a small window into his home life. The super-star athlete is not only well versed on the soccer field but in the kitchen as well.

Heading to his Twitter account, Khune shared a short clip of himself preparing a delicious meal for his family. In the video, the sports star grabs a tray of prepared meat from the oven before tirelessly searching his draws for the necessary cooking utensils.

Social media reactions

It seems many social media users are impressed by the soccer star and his cooking chops. Still, others have a few questions about Khune's messy draw.

Check out some of their comments below:

@l_modirapula said:

"Dish up for me pls! and send it via Email"

@nicholar_jiyane said:

"Looking forward to the new season SA's number 1."

@chock20 said:

"That Drawer is very messy Itu"

@MuhleziNtombela said:

"Captain, get mama to sort your drawer tu. But you are doing a great job for your family. Take a turn to cook for them. Ncwaaaa"

@mabitselasella1 said:

"You are home orientated my brother. Keep is up"

In some other news about the football star, Briefly News previously reported that Itu Khune is serving some serious #FamilyGoals in his latest Instagram offering. The goalkeeper shared a cute snap of his little family out and about on a winter's day.

"Family is not an important thing. It’s everything. Family gives you the roots to stand tall and strong," he captioned the heartwarming post

It's clear the family are enjoying quality time together, as the couples oldest little girl runs towards her father's arms. The toddler looks adorable as ever in her poofy yellow dress and white ballet flats.

Social media reactions

Mzansi found the post absolutely heartwarming. Many social media users commented on the fact that Khune's little girl appears to be running directly towards him, instead of her mother.

They were definitely in awe of the bond between dad and daughter. Check out some of the comments below:

zamafipaza said:

"She’s not looking at mom. She’s looking to run into daddy’s hands."

vati_buka said:

"She is Daddy's girl, I can tell the way she chooses to focus on Daddy... same with my daughter."

rebecca_mohale said:

"Yooh she is so big already, time flies."

booilinda said:

"Beautiful family Skipa, cutest pic."

