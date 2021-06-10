Man Graduates From University, Shares Touching Advice His Father Gave Him

- A young man has headed online to celebrate his recent graduation, sharing the touching moment with his dad

- The thoughtful youngster has also shared the encouraging words of his father, which got him through the most difficult parts of varsity

-Mzansi social media users were happy for the young man, wishing him well in the comments section

A local man has inspired Mzansi with his story of hardworking and dedication, taking to social media to share the news of his recent graduation.

His story was shared by popular student forum, Varsity World.

Lebo Rampedi

The student, Lebo Rampedi, was definitely inspired by the words of his father that proved helpful during his varsity days. He's thanked his dad for instilling in him a kingly mindset.

In the images shared, the two stand arm-in-arm and both beam with pride at Rampedi's achievement.

He captioned the heartfelt post:

"Before my first day of lectures my father sent me a message saying “To be a king one must work like a slave”. I am proud to say I’ve taken the first step to becoming a king by completing my Bcom Economics degree at the University of Pretoria."-Lebo Rampedi

Social media reactions

The online community has commended the young man for heading his father's words so closely, congratulating his recent success. Still, not all agree with his suggested 'slave' mentality.

Check out some of the comments below:

Kate Khumalo said:

"Fathers are the best , congratulations."

Kamani Ramasamy said:

"Wise words from your dad. Well done young man."

Maja Paps said:

"Work smart not like slave, anyway congratulations man."

Brian Chisuse said:

"Well done young man."

Simphiwe Simjo Mthembu said:

"Fly@UP."

More inspirational graduates

In some other graduation news, Briefly News previously reported that a stunning and young South African woman has just completed her studies and qualified with a Master of Science in the field of Biochemistry. Her name is Chanel Pretorius and she has graduated from the University of Johannesburg.

Her story was publicised by Varsity World on Facebook, a forum that seeks to celebrate South Africans who are doing exceptionally well in education.

The Facebook post reads:

"Master of Science (with distinction) in the field of Biochemistry. Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed. PhD candidate in Biochemistry at University of Johannesburg. - Chanel Pretorius”

South Africa is inspired

@Blossom Bliss said:

“Congratulations to my lab partner Chanel, we both graduated summa cum laude in Biochemistry and I used to be her mentor.“

@Tumelo Mandlela said:

“Can she at least tell us how she did it. That department is killing us.”

@Lebogang Masemola said:

“Congratulations. It makes me happy to see my team Biochemistry winning.”

@Marothi WaSemenya said:

“Congratulations Chanie.”

@Sivuyisiwe Ponco said:

“Well done to you.”

@S’Yanda Yah said:

“I told you you'll make it babe. I miss you.”

