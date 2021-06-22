Natural Babes: Stunning Ladies Share Their Beautiful No Filter Pics

Mzansi's local beauties have headed online and shared a few stunning snaps of themselves without any filters

The proud #naturalbabes have since gone viral on social media

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite snaps from the Twitter thread which you definitely don't want to miss

Mzansi's women have headed online to share a few snaps capturing their own natural beauty. In a world of ever-growing plastic surgery and fully-filtered snaps, the natural pictures were certainly refreshing.

These stunners are making waves across social media. Images: @barbie_mellow5/Twitter, @supe_cam/Twitter, @Portiamthomben5/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The stunning local babes

Twitter user, @uncle__ZA first encouraged South African woman to share the pictures in his timeline.

"Girls send no filtered pictures.!!" he enthusiastically captioned his post

Briefly News has compiled some of our favourite snaps on the timeline. Check out some of their stunning no make-up pictures below:

@Portiamthomben5:

@Nonto41802590:

@CorazonKwamboks:

@supe_cam:

@getjiese:

More local stunners

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that God really showed off when he created some people. One such person is a gorgeous engineer who recently blew us all away when she shared some snaps of herself that were taken by her best friend.

A breathtakingly beautiful lady

In the snaps, the stunner can be seen wearing a white dress and minimum yet noticeably beautiful makeup. She also has her hair in braids and her nails done with red fiery acrylic nails that add to her beauty.

"My bestie took these," she captioned the post.

Mzansi is in love

Locals absolutely loved the post and were soon showering her with compliments. See a few of them below:

@ZuluSweG said:

"Imagine u esidwabeni, inyongo invakazi, inhloko, imbatha, ihawu isiqindi, ibhokisi."

@_BobieK said:

"Yho but you’re beautiful"

@TizerAthi said:

"Your bestie takes beautiful pics and you are gorgeous"

