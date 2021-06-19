Influencer Breaks the Net With Stunning Snaps: “Improved Barbie Doll”

A gorgeous young woman recently headed to Twitter to share some stunning snaps of herself looking all sorts of amazing

In the snaps, she wears a silk body-hugging dress and also has her makeup done to the absolute tees while rocking a bob wig

The post received over 40k reactions from people who wasted no time taking to the comment section to share beautiful compliments with the young woman

A gorgeous influencer @duckiethot recently riled up her many followers on Twitter after taking to the app to share some pictures of herself looking all sorts of stunning in a silky purple figure-hugging dress.

Absolutely queening

"Just because," she captioned the fire snaps.

Duckie Thot is stunning. Images: @DuckiThot

Source: Twitter

An influx of compliments

The post received very many reactions and also compliments from people from different parts of the world who all wanted to share their compliments with the gorgeous stunner. Read a few of their comments below:

@Bentley20000 said:

"This needs to be a T-shirt and posted on every dark-skinned girl whose been told that she is “ugly” This black beauty is God-inspired only!"

@Alexislewis21 said:

"Wow baby I love your complexion you look like caramel"

@TyWalkerMusic said:

"She’s so pretty that she makes the room look ugly lol"

@UsRStupid said:

"I legit thought this was a new and improved barbie doll."

