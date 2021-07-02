Tjo: Lady Does Amazing Face Beat Using Her Mouth, Leaves Many Floored

An extremely talented woman has blown the internet away after a video clip of her using her mouth to do another woman's makeup was shared online

I'm the video, the woman uses her mouth to hold a brush and manages to create beautifully neat eyeshadow results on the face of the woman she was working on

Many people could not believe how she was able to get those results without the need for hands and a lot of them shared beautiful compliments with the young lady

A beautiful woman has left many people in absolute awe after she was seen completing an expertly done face beat using only her mouth. In the video, the woman appears to be unable to use her arms but this does not stop her.

In the clip that was posted by @babesdoingthings, the amazing woman can be seen holding the makeup brush in her mouth and using it to help her add all the beautiful colours neatly onto the woman's eyelids.

A young woman has left many people wowed after doing makeup with her mouth. Images: @babesdoingthings

"Wow," the video clip was captioned.

People loved the clip and wasted no time sharing heartwarming comments, some of which you can read below:

emmjayy0420 said:

"Woooooah."

babedoingthings said:

"Oh my god, love this."

debarati._ said:

"Awesome!"

whose.abbey said:

"This is amazing!"

