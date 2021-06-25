A video capturing a kid's happy moment as she clocked herself out in the mirror has received much attention

In the clip, the kid looks at her reflection several times and dramatically laughs hard each time

Among those who found the act funny were people who prayed that she continues to have good reasons to laugh

Kids' reactions to things adults consider normal could sometimes be cute. In a short video shared by People magazine, a kid stared at a reflection of herself in a mirror and screamed in excitement.

To show that she really loved the experience, she walked gently to the mirror again and did the same thing. This time around, she shouted even louder.

The baby indeed had a fun time. Photo source: @people

Source: UGC

Wow, is that really me?

On about the fourth attempt, she stays longer in front of the mirror and doubles in laughter at the same reflection. You can see the joy written all over her face.

She repeated the same act several times, making her expressions more dramatic each time.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video had been watched over 900k times. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

jaimielynn55 said:

"I hope she always feels that way when she sees herself!"

shreksxwife said:

"This is my new way of looking in the mirror. Thx."

konakapasi

"That's so adorable."

ebonyfromnh said:

"May no one ever steal her joy."

mizzysmusings said:

"So cute it made my day."

missdimples67 reacted:

"She’s says, 'I got to look again at all this greatness'.”

Source: Briefly.co.za