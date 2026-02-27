Rising South African rugby star JT Kapank has signed with Roc Nation Sports International, joining the same global agency as Springbok legends Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe.

Talented South African rugby prospect JT Kapank has taken a major step in his career by signing with Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI), the global sports agency known for representing Springbok stars like Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe.

This move marks a significant milestone as Kapank continues his ascent in South African rugby, recently earning a spot in the Lions’ United Rugby Championship (URC) squad for the 2026 season.

“Joining Roc Nation is a dream come true,” Kapank said.

“To be part of the same agency that supports some of South Africa’s top players is an honour. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that RNSI’s global guidance will help me reach my full potential on and off the field.”

From schoolboy star to professional spotlight

Kapank’s rise has been impressive. He made a name for himself during his schoolboy years, representing the Blue Bulls at back-to-back U18 Craven Weeks and earning a call-up to the SA Schools side in 2023. His standout performances for the Bulls U19 team in 2024 earned him the Backline Player of the Year award, and he continued his development with the Junior Springboks squad and Bulls U21 team in 2025.

RNSI’s head of rugby recruiting in South Africa, Tamsanqa Ncwana, praised Kapank’s versatility and character.

“JT is a rare talent with the skill and mindset to succeed at the highest level. He embodies the values we look for in players we represent, both on the field and as global ambassadors for the sport.”

Career highlights for JT Kapank

U18 Craven Week: 2022 & 2023

SA Schools: 2023

Bulls U19 & Backline Player of the Year: 2024

Junior Springboks Squad: 2025

Bulls U21: 2025

Lions URC Squad: 2026

With his talent and now global representation, JT Kapank is positioned to make a lasting impact on South African rugby and beyond. School boy rugby stars in South Africa are getting recongition as Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus in his squad for the first camp of the year, included quite a number of them, showing his full confidence in grassroots rugby.

Erasmus also included eleven uncapped players includes forwards Kai Pratt, Emmanuel Tshituka, Siphosethu Mnebebele, Paul de Villiers, and Riley Norton, who captained the Under-20 team that won the Junior Championships in 2025, as well as fellow teammate Bathobele Hlekani, who joined the Lions at the start of 2026. The backs include Jaco Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, Cheswill Jooste, Markus Muller, and Haashim Pead.

