Springboks head Rassie Erasmus named the Test squad for the 2026 first camp and included two standout schoolboy talents.

The 49-man squad announced by SA Rugby for the first in-person camp of the year in Cape Town included two young stars, Markus Muller and Kai Pratt. Alongside the uncapped duo, there are 14 Rugby World Cup winners and 11 uncapped players, with Muller and Pratt among the youngest members at just 18 years old.

Last year, Muller led Paarl Gimnasium against Pratt’s Oakdale in one of South Africa’s premier schools' rugby fixtures. Their early performances already marked them as future stars, and now both will integrate with the senior national setup before fully establishing themselves in professional rugby.

Rising stars Markus Muller and Kai Pratt

Kai Pratt: Loosehead prop

Pratt is recognised as one of South Africa’s most promising young front-rowers. His journey began with early selection for U13 Craven Week at age ten, progressing through age-grade teams to earn SA Schools honours in 2025 and a Junior Springbok cap. Pratt recently signed with the Sharks, aiming to break into the U21 side and Currie Cup, but his surprise inclusion in the Springbok camp could accelerate his professional debut, potentially leading to early URC exposure.

Markus Muller: Centre

Muller has dominated schoolboy rugby over the past two seasons, scoring more than 50 tries and producing multiple hat-tricks. His combination of physicality, vision, and composure has drawn comparisons to legends like Danie Gerber, Handré Pollard, and Frans Steyn. Recognised as the world’s top schoolboy player in 2025, Muller recently signed his first professional contract with the Stormers. Initially set for age-grade progression, his early elevation into the Springbok environment could fast-track his rise to senior international rugby.

Uncapped Springboks in 2026 squad

The group of eleven uncapped players includes forwards Kai Pratt, Emmanuel Tshituka, Siphosethu Mnebebele, Paul de Villiers, and Riley Norton, who captained the Under-20 team that won the Junior Championships in 2025, as well as fellow teammate Bathobele Hlekani, who joined the Lions at the start of 2026. The backs include Jaco Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, Cheswill Jooste, Markus Muller, and Haashim Pead.

