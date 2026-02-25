MacG officially launched a refreshed podcast network in a live YouTube event, introducing a lineup packed with notable personalities and fresh shows

Orlando Pirates legends are set to join the football podcast Back to Diski , offering expert analysis and insider perspectives on Premier Soccer League action

South African fans reacted enthusiastically on social media, hailing MacG’s vision, the new football insights, and the network’s growing influence

The King of podcast culture in South Africa, McGuiver Mukwevho, better known as MacG, unleashed a new set of shows on his network of podcasts on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, in a live YouTube reveal entitled The Cabinet Reshuffle.

Steve Lekoela played for Orlando Pirates and has now joined the Podcast and Chill.

The revamped lineup included notable figures like Nota Baloyi and Ngizwe Mchunu. For football, and in particular Premier Soccer League fans, the highlight was the addition of Orlando Pirates legends Steve Lekoelea and Thulasizwe Mbuyane to the football podcast Back to Diski. The two former football stars will join the show to unpack and analyse Premier Soccer League fixtures and all things PSL.

PSL legends join the Podcast

South African midfielder Steve Lekoelea was born on 5 February 1979 in Sebokeng. He made his professional debut as a 15‑year‑old for Moroka Swallows, becoming one of the youngest goal-scorers in PSL history at age 16.

Lekoelea spent over a decade with Orlando Pirates (1995–2005), becoming a cult favourite known for his creativity, free‑kick ability, and skilful play. He made close to 200 appearances and won multiple trophies. He also played for Maritzburg United, Platinum Stars, and Mbabane Highlanders before retiring from top-flight football.

He represented the South Africa national team (Bafana Bafana), earning senior caps and featuring in youth national sides early in his career. After retiring, he remained involved in football development and later pursued other ventures outside professional play.

Born on 13 August 1983 in Mamelodi, Thulasizwe Mbuyane primarily played as a midfielder. He began his professional career with Ga‑Rankuwa United before moving to Free State Stars, where he scored goals and made his mark.

Mbuyane became a well-regarded figure at Orlando Pirates (2008–2014), contributing goals and helping the club to success in league and cup competitions. He had short spells at Mpumalanga Black Aces and Royal Eagles toward the end of his career before retiring.

Orlando Pirates legend Thulasizwe Mbuyane played Buccaneers between 2008 and 2014.

He earned caps with the South Africa national team, scoring for his country. Mbuyane’s career was later impacted by health challenges.

South Africans react to the new shows

South Africans celebrated the new shows with positivity:

Twitter reactions:

@Kamohelo_Moloii:

''Man S/O to MacG for giving Grootman la kasi yaka a chance again, Steve Lekolea has been judged ko kasi bare his life is over, what he was prideful during his playing days. I'm glad our brother will be back on his feet, absolute fire 🔥#cabinetreshuffle.''

@bongwe_ncube:

"What MacG is doing with #PodcastAndChill needs to be studied. His vision and humility are unmatched, and the fact that he employed a CEO to run the show is amazing #PodcastReshuffle"

@Mr_HUMA:

"MacG Mukwevho is the god of podcasting. He added Nota, Steve Lekoelea, and Thulasizwe Mbuyane to the Podcast and Chill network 🔥🔥🔥🔥 The network is huge #PodcastAndChill"

@danny_dungi:

"Steve Lekoelea joined #PodcastAndChill network 🔥"

@bouga_92:

"Mac is replacing TV #PodcastAndChill #CabinetReshuffle"

@_xxketsoxx:

"Mac is on the money!!! 🔥🔥🔥 #PodcastAndChill"

@Thendo_adolf:

"I'm happy for Steve Lekoelea, man #PodcastAndChill #CabinetReshuffle"

Celtic's potential return

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed ongoing talks to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL, sparking excitement among fans.

The potential return of the beloved club, which was forced to sell its PSL status in 2021 due to financial struggles, is seen as a cultural revival for the Free State.

