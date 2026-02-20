A respected figure in South African golf has passed away at 41, sending shockwaves through the sporting and business communities

The Boland-raised golfer built a reputation both on the course and in sports management, shaping careers and mentoring emerging talent

High-profile personalities and leading figures in sport have publicly expressed their grief, reflecting the wide impact he had beyond the fairways

South African golfing community is mourning the death of a golfer and the Head of Golf at LMG, following his passing on Monday, 16 February 2026, after a short illness at the age of 41.

Gerber was a golfer from the Boland region and was well known in local golf circles. He excelled as a junior before becoming a recognised player within Boland’s amateur and provincial golf community.

He had a great passion for business and sport. Philip had a strong relationship and history with South African golf. He won numerous titles on the South African junior and amateur circuits and represented his country on various occasions throughout his career.

LMG Sports Management pays tribute to Philip Gerber

LMG Sports Management honoured him on Instagram on Thursday, 19 February:

“Today we say goodbye to an extraordinary human being and a true champion of the game we love. Our Head of Golf at LMG was more than a colleague, he was a mentor, a leader and a passionate advocate for South African golf. His belief in our players, his commitment to growing the game and his unwavering integrity shaped not only careers but lives.

He cared deeply about every athlete he worked with. He celebrated their victories, stood beside them in disappointment and constantly pushed for excellence, not just on the course but in character. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, Yvonne and Minetjie, friends, players and everyone whose life he touched. Rest well, Phil, and fly with the angels. Your legacy will live on in every fairway walked, every golfer encouraged and every opportunity you helped create.”

Rachel Kolisi and Tatjana Schoenmaker lead tributes

Rachel Kolisi, the former wife of Siya Kolisi, and her sister-in-law, former swimmer and Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker, led the tributes to Gerber’s death.

“A visionary and dedicated mentor to clients. A privilege to have worked with you, Phil. RIP 💔”

“❤️❤️❤️”

“Our sincere condolences to family and friends. May he rest in peace 🌸 My deepest condolences to his family and friends 💔🙏🏻 RIP Philip 💔”

“So heartbreaking 💔 sending love to his family.”

“Rest in peace, Philip. You were a great person and a joy to work with. 🙏🏾”

“Absolute legend and an incredible human. Rest easy, my champ. 🤍”

“An absolutely amazing human 🙏🏼💔 RIP Phil.”

Springbok one-armed golfer Rassie Theron dies

Briefly News previously reported that South African one-armed golfer and former Springbok representative Rassie “Ras” Theron died in Queenstown, New Zealand, at the age of 76.

Theron, originally from Bloemfontein, lost his arm at 19 in a military training incident during his early years in South Africa. A promising fighter pilot candidate.

