The rugby commnunity has been thrown into mourning after Jake Rees died at the age of 20, on Friday, February 13, 2026.

After being diagnosed with sarcoma cancer in 2024 and undergoing significant surgery to find solution to his health, he has sadly passed away.

Throughout his battle with cancer, the passionate rugby youngster received unwavering support from the Sir Gareth Edwards Cancer Charity, alongside his family.

Rees passes away at 20

Rees, while he was alive played for Llantrisant RFC till his passing, would be fondly remembered by teammates and club staff as a "true gentleman" and "an incredibly kind young man."

Llantrisant RFC released an official statement on their Facebook page to announce the passing of their talented rugby player on Friday.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of our own, Jake Rees, a young man whose kindness, respect, and passion for sport touched everyone at our club.

"Jake’s journey with us began in the minis, progressed through the juniors and youth, and continued at the senior level. He embodied the spirit of our club, bringing energy, dedication, and joy to every match and training session.

"His love for rugby and sport was rivaled only by the warmth and generosity he showed to friends, coaches, and fellow members.

"Simply by being himself, Jake uplifted everyone around him — a steadfast friend and teammate who was always cheerful and caring, both on the pitch and off it. The memories he leaves — laughter, commitment, and genuine compassion — will remain with us forever.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Paul, Lisa, Jazz, and John (Jake’s grandfather) during this unimaginably difficult time. Our thoughts are with you, and Jake will always be part of our rugby family."

