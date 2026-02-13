Rapper YoungstaCPT paid tribute to his late friend and collaborator, Bravo Le Roux, whose death has left the Mother City mourning one of its most vibrant sons

Weeks after the Khayelitsha-born rapper's tragic passing, his death hit home for the Cape Crusader as he attempted to make sense of the loss

Youngsta's emotional tribute left followers reeling as supporters came to terms with Bravo's loss

YoungstaCPT paid tribute to his friend, Bravo Le Roux. Images: youngstacpt, bravoleroux

Source: Instagram

In the weeks following the tragic passing of Khayelitsha-born rapper Bravo Le Roux, the music industry is still grappling with the news. However, it wasn't so much over the talent lost as the deep connections he had with friends and fellow musicians.

Real name Sinesipho Peter, the Makhwenkwe hitmaker tragically passed away in Switzerland on 22 January 2026. His family confirmed that the rapper took his own life; a tragic revelation that highlighted the hidden struggles of a man many perceived only as a source of joy and inspiration.

Among those publicly mourning Bravo are Cape Town rapper YoungstaCPT, who, after trading verses with him on Yabo?, is now left with memories as he gives followers a glimpse into their close friendship.

Taking to his Instagram page on 13 February 2026, he shared a raw and emotional tribute to his friend that reflected their brotherhood and bond built through their shared passion for storytelling and uplifting their communities.

Opening with an emotional "How can it be," Youngsta poured his heart out in a caption that echoed the disbelief felt by many in the hip hop community.

The tribute reads like a heartfelt open letter to the late rapper, capturing the moment Youngsta begins to process the reality of his loss. In his message, he reflects on the darkness of the music industry, a cold environment that contrasts with the radiant aura and vibrant spirit Bravo brought to every room he entered.

"Our industry is plagued by darkness, yet you illuminated it with your aura and your spirit."

Bidding farewell to his friend, Youngsta hoped that Bravo rests peacefully in the afterlife, a place he hopes is "nice and quiet" and welcomes his radiant spirit.

Beyond his own pain, the Salutas rapper remembers the family Bravo leaves behind, most importantly his infant daughter, acknowledging the heartbreak of a child growing up without her father.

"May your soul find peace in the afterlife, and your daughter be covered by the protection of the Almighty as she grows. I pray your family finds contentment in this difficult time."

Accepting God's will, he promises to keep his friend in his prayers, to celebrate his life, though he acknowledges that through this loss, compounded by the strings of deaths that have affected him, he simply "won’t be the same" again.

"I will truly miss you, Boeber Le Roux. We’ll make some boeber just for you on the 15th night, inshallah. You’re always in my duahs. I’m so sorry if I ever let you down. I wish I knew what to say, but I don’t; there’s just sadness inside me. Love you forever, comrade. See you on the other side."

His post was accompanied by a photo of him and Bravo exchanging a heartfelt handshake with their heads bowed, while in the next slide was a photo of a plaque presented to the late rapper for his 2021 project, International Gubevu.

This isn't just a caption; it is a final act of brotherhood. It portrays YoungstaCPT not as a star lyricist, but as a grieving friend trying to find peace through faith and tradition.

Read Youngsta CPT's tribute to Bravo Le Roux below.

Social media shattered by Bravo Le Roux's death

Reacting to YoungstaCPT's tribute, fans and peers were overcome with grief as they processed Bravo Le Roux's untimely death.

mrheinzcpt said:

"What a guy. Boeber Le Roux indeed."

gillstrawberrylive was shattered:

"This industry, man, it’s not made for those as gentle as Bravo. I am so sorry for your loss. My tears still come in waves; he’s always at the back of my mind."

zak_c_official quoted:

"'Ramadan will help me with the healing.' That’s huge."

jstar_za posted:

"Rest in peace, King."

forbes_visuals wrote:

"His aura will be missed."

