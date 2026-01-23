Bravo Le Roux, born Sinesipho Peter, a beloved South African hip-hop artist, passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026

The family confirmed Bravo Le Roux's death in a statement shared on his Instagram account on Friday, 23 January 2026

Fans and entertainment industry peers revisited Bravo Le Roux's final post on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, which showed him in high spirits in Switzerland

In a sad development, the family of South African artist Bravo Le Roux, born Sinesipho Peter, confirmed his death on Friday, 23 January 2026. Following the announcement, fans and entertainment industry colleagues revisited Bravo Le Roux’s last post on his Instagram account.

In a statement dated Thursday, 22 January 2026 and released on his official Instagram account, Bravo Le Roux’s family confirmed that the hip-hop artist had passed away at the age of 30.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Bravo Le Roux (Sinesipho Peter), a beloved South African artist whose talent, voice, and spirit touched countless lives across the world,” part of the family’s statement read.

At the time of writing, the family had not publicly confirmed Bravo Le Roux’s cause of death. The family asked for privacy as they mourned the death of Bravo Le Roux.

“During this profoundly difficult time, we ask that Bravo's family, friends, and loved ones be granted privacy and space to grieve. We also ask that fans and the public remember him for his contributions, his artistry, and the joy he brought to many,” part of the statement reads.

The family expressed gratitude to South Africans for the outpouring of support and condolences. They stated that the details of the funeral and memorial services would be made public at a later stage.

Read the full statement below:

Bravo Le Roux's passing comes just over a month following the passing of another rapper Junior King.

Fans and colleagues mourn Bravo Le Roux's passing

Bravo Le Roux’s fans and entertainment industry colleagues flooded the comments with condolence messages and shock. Briefly News’ Favourite Couple of the Year Award winner, Priddy Ugly, was among some of Bravo Le Roux’s industry peers who conveyed their condolences.

Here are some of the comments:

priddy_ugly mourned:

“I’m lost for words, sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Power 🙏🏽🕊️”

mrrightmyeni remarked:

“In South Africa, we wake up to sad news, we sleep Izindaba ezimbi kanti soneni 😢”

milkcookiesfest shared:

“Our deepest condolences 🕊️ Thank you for sharing your one-of-a-kind light with us 💫”

Fans revisit Bravo Le Roux's final post after his death

Following his death, some revisited his last post, which he shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 21 January 2026. In the post, Bravo Le Roux was in a street in Switzerland lip-syncing to his song Same Time which features SimulationRxps. The caption was a New Year’s message to his followers.

In the video, Bravo Le Roux looked healthy and even responded to some of the comments under the post. The post was captioned:

“Happy New Year otherwise. 🇨🇭”

Watch the video below:

