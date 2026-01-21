Local rapper Earl “Early B” Swartz has penned a tribute song to the late Junior King, and he shared a snippet on Instagram

The track is titled Jinne Bruinman , and in it, he remembered King as a hardworking individual

Junior King passed away after he was involved in a car accident on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei on Thursday, 11 December 2025

Some members of the hip hop fraternity are still uniting for the late rapper Junior King.

Earl Swartz, also known as Early B, remembered Dugulth Ferreira, who passed away on 11 December 2025.

Early B pens tribute letter to Junior King

Junior King's passing has left a dent in those who were close to him. Rapper Early B took some time in the studio to pen a sweet message to the late father, who was 29 years old at the time of his death.

On social media, Early B posted the song where he hailed Junior as a hardworking man. He captioned the post, "Always Remembered, Forever Junior King."

People seem to love the track, as they responded to the post with fire emojis, showing approval of the new track.

Gabriel Plaatjies stated:

"Your approach to this was masterful, my bru. Thanks for speaking on this. Give a guy his flowers in his hand, not on his gravestone."

Timothy Lance Maasdorp shared:

"Who's the dude on the Chorus with you sounds like agemi

Sheldon Stevens replied:

"Hope you see that we give you your Flowers too. Spitting flames legendary."

Shaafee Sulliman

"The best since day one. You can die young and still be a legend."

Lucinda Vanjaarsveld said:

"Early B, you got me under tears, so true what you're saying, love this, thank you for your beautiful tribute for junior, he's smiling down on you now."

Shakeel Waggie cried:

"Man, this is different."

Renaldo Nalie said:

"You must drop more songs like this because they hit deeply respect."

Eesah Leigh IV reacted:

"LLKJ forever his legacy remain is Blime Gxng Babey. Perfectly said Early B."

Clarence Robain shared:

"Thanks, Earl, for the song. I salute you, bro. Finally someone said it. Thank you, Early B. More tracks with these type beats."

Junior King's loved ones remember him

Just recently, King's son Kye updated his late dad's fans on his recovery and showed that his scars had healed.

“I am very traumatised, and I am very sad. My body still hurts, my leg is just sore right now, as you can see, my scar has already healed. As you can see, like a line here, there used to be like, I think it was like a scratch. I can still feel it a little bit, but it's gone now. There was a scar here (left forearm), but it's gone as well,” Kye said.

His girlfriend Kayla also spoke about how much she misses the rapper.

“Each day is different, but we keep handling ourselves with grace. It won’t get better, but it will get easier. Sending you hugs and love up there, Nana. Rest easy, Junior King.”

Kay Medusa gives speech at Junior King's funeral

