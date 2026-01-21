South African music producer Zakes Bantwini has officially announced that his album, Echoes of Botanical Gardens, is completed

Although the star has not disclosed the official release date, he did hint that he will announce the full project in due course

Fans are amped for this new release, especially since they have been given a taste of what's to come

Music lovers are in for a treat as SA muso Zakes Bantwini announced that his album, Echoes of Botanical Gardens, is complete.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 20 January 2026, Bantwini announced that the project "is done" while reflecting in the studio. Fans have been feasting on new Zakes Bantwini music, as well as live performances.

What Zakes has been up to

The producer also gave fans a taste of new music when he performed with Gold Fish at Kirstenbosch. They shared a snippet from their performance, which was attended by 6K people.

"Born A Miracle’s first live performance in front of 6000 people in the most beautiful place in the world. Have you heard our new song yet?"

Giving Bantwini flowers, Gold Fish said he did no sound checks, "you crushed this first time performance! Straight from the airport onto the stage, no soundcheck, just pure skills."

Below are some of the reactions from fans on Instagram:

Musicbymoish said:

"Music is such a beautiful creation."

DJtira said:

"Can't wait."

Idaddizz shared:

"Congratulations bro."

Patzin_sa joked:

"We know you, my brother. You have ears and they are not there for decoration."

Ngxesikasphesihle said:

"Prince Kaybee just done something similar and posted a video a few days back. I love what you gentlemen are doing with this sound."

drega_dr stated:

"There is something about this studio. There is no way we will hear anything. That is not wow."

Lovesle shared:

"Thought you said you don't make music anymore, bro?"

Bantwini, who has been doing his thing for 20 years, had a good start to the year on 3 January 2026 with his Zakes Bantwini Homecoming concert. In December 2025, he hosted the Mayonie Open Air event

"Man, what a time to be alive! When I started this record label, Mayonie, back in 2004, I could’ve never imagined it would grow into something this big and this special. I never imagined that the home of Durban Kwaito would evolve into the home of Afrohouse, shaping and sharing some of the best Afrohouse artists in the world. Last Sunday, we set out to tell the story of Afrohouse, and we did just that, together with 5,000 of you who came out to celebrate through music, dance and community."

Zakes and Babalwa spark chatter

In a previous report from Briefly News, a photo of award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini and amapiano singer Babalwa M has gained traction on X.

In the photo, the two stars posed for a photo and in it, Zakes held her in a position many deem to be respectful. The reactions to the photo from social media users were positive, and some responses were hilarious.

