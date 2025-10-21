Grammy Award-winning South African artist Zakes Bantwini shared that he stepped away from music

Zakes Bantwini opened up during an interview on Gagasi FM with Sphe, DJ Naves, and Selbeyonce

The award-winning musician shared behind-the-scenes details about some of his biggest songs in a separate interview

Zakes Bantwini shared his reasons for quitting music.

Internationally acclaimed South African musician and club DJ Zakes Bantwini has shared why he briefly quit music.

The talented musician, who obtained a qualification from the Harvard Business School, opened up on why he was forced to quit music in an interview with Sphe and DJ Naves with Selbeyonce on Gagasi FM.

Zakes Bantwini reveals why he paused his music career

Zakes Bantwini, whose feud with Black Coffee was once a topic of discussion, explained that the pressures of success were starting to take a toll on his personal relationships. He admitted that every hit song seemed to create tension and conflict, even with his collaborators.

“I felt every song I make, I make an enemy,” he said before adding, “Because a success of a song iyasixabanisa [creates conflict] royalties and not seeing eye to eye, it’s going to bring other people into our friendship and success."

The tension and disputes over hit songs and royalties began affecting his emotional well-being, prompting Zakes Bantwini to reconsider his place in the South African music industry. Zakes Bantwini told Sphe, DJ Naves and Selbeyonce that he approached his record label and asked to step away from making music. The record label allowed him to step away from making music for three years, from 2016 to 2019.

“I stopped making music; that’s why I went to Sony Music. I was like, ‘This thing is hurting me. It’s making me more enemies than it’s making me [happy or successful]’,” he said.

During his hiatus, the 44-year-old musician said he focused on regrouping and protecting his peace. His return was marked by a collaboration on the track Bayethe with Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode, which earned them a Grammy Award in 2023.

Zakes Bantwini shared why he stepped away from music.

Zakes Bantwini shares backstory behind his music career

In a separate interview, Zakes Bantwini reflected on the backstory behind his decades-long career in the music industry. Bantwini shared some backstory behind his journey, as fans reminded him of some of the records he was involved in and the stars he worked with, including L'vovo.

The producer and singer took fans down a rabbit hole of his journey and the songs he produced, including the careers he helped build. Fans were overcome with nostalgia and looked back at some golden moments in South African Kwaito music.

Zakes Bantwini confronted MacG and Sol Phenduka

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini confronted MacG and Sol Phenduka over comments they made about Minnie Dlamini.

Bantwini's wife, Nandi Madida, revealed this information during a podcast interview with TV personality Minnie Dlamini, where the two ladies got candid about Minnie's failed marriage, public perception and the nasty comments by MacG.

