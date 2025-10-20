Springboks Legend and Rugby World Cup Winner Says "I Haven’t Drunk Alcohol in 22 Months"
- Former Springboks star James Dalton opened up about the struggle of adjusting to life after retiring from rugby and feeling lost without the game that defined him
- He shared his journey of overcoming daily drinking habits, proudly marking 22 months without alcohol and reflecting on the changes it brought to his life
- Dalton has discovered new purpose through Brazilian jiu-jitsu and running a business, showing how he has rebuilt his identity beyond the rugby field
Former Springbok hooker James Dalton has shared an honest account of his life after rugby, revealing how he has turned things around after years of struggle.
The 53-year-old, who earned 43 Test caps and was part of South Africa’s 1995 World Cup-winning squad. Him and another former Springboks front-rower Ollie le Roux squared off in a charity boxing match on 16 October 2025 in Bloemfontein, reigniting their decades-long rivalry.
The event was part of President Steyn High School’s Boere October Festival Week, with all proceeds directed to the school’s development fund.
In a recent interview Dalton admitted that retirement left him feeling lost and uncertain about his future.
“When I was playing, people knew me as James the Bullet,” Dalton said on the Rapport Praat Sport podcast.
“But the day after I retired, I woke up and suddenly I was just James. I did not know where to go or what to do because my rugby field had been my whole world.”
Dalton said the social lifestyle after retiring from professional rugby contributed to his drinking habits.
“After a round of golf, you move from the 18th hole to the 19th, and drinks become part of every day,” he explained.
“I can proudly say I have not touched alcohol in 22 months. I thank God for that, and I only wish I had made this choice earlier.”
Dalton business and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Today, Dalton focuses on running his business and has discovered a new sporting outlet in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He is working toward his brown belt, which is just one step below the elite black belt that only 1% of all practitioners achieve.
“Hopefully, that will be my next Springbok colours,” he said with a smile.
Reflecting on his journey, Dalton stressed the importance of being honest about personal struggles.
“I am not afraid to admit there was a version of James Dalton with bad habits, but life moves forward,” he said.
He also encouraged others to speak openly about their challenges.
“It is okay to not be okay. It takes real courage to admit it, but there are people who will listen and help. Being honest about your struggles is a sign of strength, not weakness.”
Dalton played with many Springbok players, including those on the 1995 World Cup-winning team like Francois Pienaar, Joost van der Westhuizen, and Os du Randt. He also played with other notable Springboks such as current head coach Rassie Erasmus and James Slabbert on tours and with players like Ollie le Roux.
