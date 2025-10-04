Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has shared his honest opinion about his team's performance in their game against the Pumas of Argentina on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The Springboks have retained the Castle Lager Rugby Championship title for the first time ever after beating Argentina 29-27 at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.

South Africa won the first round of the tie in Durban last weekend 67-30 which made them the favourite to win the competition ahead of today's fixture.

Erasmus reacts to Springboks' win over Argentina

In an interview after the match, Erasmus expressed gratitude to the fans and commended his players for securing the win, while also offering a candid assessment of the team’s overall performance.

“I’m satisfied with the result and winning the Castle Lager Rugby Championship back-to-back. This was a massive game for us, and although it was far from a perfect performance, I would prefer to see us learn while we are winning than losing," the Springboks head coach said.

“We are still in a good position for the Rugby World Cup draw, but there is no doubt we have five tough matches ahead, and there is a lot of work ahead for us.

“The reality is that Argentina defeated Australia, New Zealand, and the British & Irish Lions, so we’ll celebrate tonight and take that positive from this match.”

Source: Briefly News