A Springboks veteran has opened up on why their next game against the Pumas of Argentina is the most important match this year for South Africa

The match, which is scheduled for this weekend in London, England, would be the Rugby Championship decider

Rassie Erasmus' side are hoping to retain the Castle Lager Rugby Championship after winning the competition last year

Springboks veteran Damian de Allende has explained why South Africa's clash against Argentina in the Rugby Championship is their most important match this year.

Damian de Allende faces the media during the South Africa Springboks media session held at The Lensbury on October 01, 2025 in Teddington, England. Photo: David Rogers

The Green and Gold will face the Pumas in the Rugby Championship decider at Twickenham in London, England, on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The first round of their Test match ended 67-30 in favour of the Springboks at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban last weekend.

Their dominant display secured a vital bonus point, strengthening their chances of holding onto the championship crown they won last season.

De Allende was part of the players Rassie Erasmus called up for the second round of their clash in London, and he's looking forward to making his 93rd test cap for the Springboks. Ox Nche, who missed the last match, has also returned to the team.

De Allende speaks on Argentina's clash

De Allende, while speaking ahead of the Boks' clash with Argentina, claimed that the South African rugby national team is used to making history, and their match against the Pumas is another avenue to strengthen their dominance over the past two years.

“The two-time world champions are no strangers to breaking records, and their sixth-round clash with Argentina in the Rugby Championship presents another chance to reinforce their dominance over the past two years," he said.

"With the opportunity to secure back-to-back titles, Damian de Allende sees Saturday’s encounter as something truly special."

The 33-year-old centre emphasises that this weekend’s match is essentially like a final, the most important game of the year, and the team will give their full attention and effort to it.

After that, some of the Springboks stars, including himself, will get a short break before turning their attention to the end-of-year tour.

Damian de Allende alongside his teammates sing the national anthems during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia. Photo: Grant Pitcher

“For us, it’s like a final. That means giving nothing less than 100% focus. After that, a few of us will take some time off before the end-of-year tour,” he added.

De Allende concluded that one of the biggest advantages heading into Saturday’s clash in London is the ease of travel and the Springboks’ comfort with the venue.

Instead of returning home, Argentina chose to stage the second round of their tie in London, a decision that favours both the Pumas and the Boks.

