Nick Mallett Reveals Why Other Test Teams Are in ‘Serious Trouble’ Against the Springboks
- South Africa is on the verge of another Rugby Championship triumph, with one final hurdle to clear in what promises to be a defining clash in Twickenham
- Former national coach Nick Mallett has weighed in ahead of the showdown, offering a deeper look at the strengths of this squad
- As rivals search for ways to unlock the Springboks, Mallett’s insights suggest that the answer may not be as simple as tactics alone
The Springboks are one win away from retaining the Rugby Championship, with Los Pumas standing in their way in a historic clash this Saturday, 4 October 2025, at Twickenham.
South Africa heads into the showdown on a high after a dominant 67-30 victory over Argentina last weekend and a memorable triumph over New Zealand, handing the All Blacks their heaviest home defeat in Wellington.
Former Springboks head coach Nick Mallett explained why other Test nations continue to struggle against South Africa.
Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast with Brenden Nel, he highlighted the depth and versatility of Rassie Erasmus’ squad as a cornerstone of their success.
Mallett said it was a remarkable strength that players like Sacha could switch from fly-half to full-back, with Manie entering the field and maintaining the same standard, while Damian Willemse could also slot in effortlessly at full-back.
Look at the tweet below:
He pointed out that Wessels had come on at hooker for one scrum before Boan Venter joined, after which Wessels shifted to loosehead and Malcolm Marx later returned. This, he said, showed the adaptability within the squad, praising the players’ willingness to cover more than one position for the good of the team.
He also emphasised that the Springboks never panic. Whether reduced to 14 men or forced to reshuffle, such as when Kolbe is unavailable and Kwagga shifts to the wing, the side continues to function without losing composure.
Tactical brilliance from the Springboks
Mallett admitted that not every performance this season has been perfect, pointing to matches against Italy, Georgia, the first Test against Australia, and the game in Cape Town as below standard. He also felt the Boks had missed an opportunity at Eden Park.
Still, he stressed that their last two outings were exceptional and showed why they remain so difficult to beat.
See the tweet below:
He praised Felipe Contepomi as an outstanding coach but argued that no tactical plan can succeed against South Africa without stopping them on the gainline.
Once the Boks build momentum, he explained, they unleash multiple attacking weapons, not only through quick passing but also through pinpoint kick-passes.
He added that fly-halves like Sacha and Manie possess the vision to spot space and exploit it effectively, making the Springboks even more dangerous.
Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran Eben Etzebeth has opened up on the prospect of ending his decorated rugby career.
The 33-year-old, who will earn his 137th Test cap on Saturday, 27 September 2025, against Argentina in Durban, made his international debut in 2012.
