Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus surprised fans by showing off his kicking skills at training in London

The Boks are preparing for a crucial Rugby Championship decider against Argentina, with Ox Nché returning to the squad

Fans on X reacted with humour and admiration, calling Erasmus a “legend” and praising his effortless technique

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is in London as his side prepares for a decisive Rugby Championship clash against Los Pumas this weekend on Saturday 4 October 2025.

The Boks must win the match, and securing a bonus point would see them retain the trophy they lifted last season.

Rassie Erasmus named a strong squad to play the decisive Rugby Championship match against the Los Pumas

Erasmus named a similar squad to the one that defeated Argentina in Durban last weekend, with the only change being the inclusion of Ox Nché. Fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu impressed in the Durban game, while Manie Libbok has also shown excellent form in recent weeks. Veteran fly-half Handré Pollard remains sidelined, and Erasmus has since explained his absence.

He emphasised that Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Libbok stood to gain valuable experience from such high-pressure matches, learning aspects of the game that Pollard had already mastered. While acknowledging the risk, he maintained that the long-term rewards for the team could be significant.

In a recent clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @CaptSpringbok, Erasmus can be seen casually showing off his kicking skills at training, reminding his fly-halves that he still has the touch.

Rassie Erasmus: Playing career and achievements

Before moving into coaching, Erasmus had a decorated playing career. He represented the Free State, the Golden Lions, the Cats, and the Stormers, making his Springbok debut in 1997. Between 1997 and 2001, he earned 36 Test caps, including featuring at the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

At franchise level, he was a key figure for the Lions, helping them reach the Super 12 semi-finals in 2000 and 2001. With the Springboks, he enjoyed success under Nick Mallett, playing a part in their record-breaking run of 17 consecutive Test victories.

He was also part of the 1998 Tri Nations-winning team. Erasmus was widely praised for his intelligence, tactical awareness, and leadership both on and off the field.

Fans react to Rassie’s kick

Rugby fans were quick to react to the viral video of Erasmus putting boot to ball:

"So smooth 😆."

“So smooth 😆.”

"Effortless! 😂."

“Effortless! 😂.”

@opensaysmani:

“Lead from the front!”

@Travman6746:

“Fantastic stuff from Oom Rassie.”

@Jemane_C:

“No tee, straight off the grass 👌🏻.”

@HlenganiMabaso:

“Rassie on some ‘hold my brandy’ 😂.”

@GusMcgusface:

“The hybrid coach: Waterboy/Kicker/Dr.”

@SandileNko94282:

“I saw this, then he had to stretch his hip for about 10 mins afterwards 😂. Rassie you legend.”

@khantwane:

“🔥💛💚🇿🇦💪🏿👌🏿 Class is permanent.”

"No tee! 👏."

“No tee! 👏.”

@SibusisoMbonge4:

“Wow @RassieRugby nice one 👌.”

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran Eben Etzebeth has opened up on the prospect of ending his decorated rugby career.

The 33-year-old, who will earn his 137th Test cap on Saturday, 27 September 2025, against Argentina in Durban, made his international debut in 2012.

