The Springboks are gearing up for a Rugby Championship decider at Twickenham after a dominant win in Durban

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has kept faith with a largely unchanged squad for the clash against Argentina

Handré Pollard, a double World Cup winner, finds himself overlooked again as the Boks back youth at fly-half

The Springboks are preparing to face Los Pumas in the final Rugby Championship clash on Saturday, 4 October 2025, at Twickenham in the United Kingdom.

South Africa head into the match full of confidence after a commanding 67-30 victory over Argentina in Durban last weekend, a performance highlighted by 23-year-old flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who produced a trailblazing man-of-the-match display.

Handre Pollard last played against the All Blacks in Eden Park

On Tuesday, 30 September, head coach Rassie Erasmus named an almost unchanged line-up, with the only adjustment being veteran prop Ox Nche returning to the starting XV. Captain Siya Kolisi will once again lead the side as he earns his 98th Test cap.

Handré Pollard Overlooked Again

Despite his pedigree as a two-time World Cup winner, Handré Pollard has once again been left out of the matchday squad. The flyhalf last featured against the Wallabies in Cape Town, where he scored 15 points in a solid showing.

However, his performance in the narrow defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park proved costly, and he has since been displaced by the in-form Feinberg-Mngomezulu and the resurgent Manie Libbok.

Both youngsters have impressed in recent outings, leaving Pollard to watch from the sidelines as the Springboks continue to back youth in a crucial tournament decider.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu played a brilliant match against the Los Pumas. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Erasmus Explains Flyhalf Selection Logic

Erasmus explained that there was a clear rationale behind the decision to persist with the younger flyhalves.

He emphasised that Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Libbok stood to gain valuable experience from such high-pressure matches, learning aspects of the game that Pollard had already mastered. While acknowledging the risk, he maintained that the long-term rewards for the team could be significant.

He also pointed out that the youngsters would be supported by experienced players, such as Jesse Kriel, who would come off the bench if needed. With the squad only having two training sessions after their arrival in London on Monday, Erasmus said continuity in selection was another key factor.

Future role for Pollard

Erasmus concluded that although Pollard was sacrificing by missing out this weekend, the long-term vision was to have three flyhalves capable of thriving under pressure.

He stressed that gradually building up Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Libbok was crucial to preparing the Springboks for future challenges, even if it came at the expense of sidelining one of the team’s most trusted veterans.

