Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has named his squad to face Los Pumas at Twickenham this Saturday, 4 October 2025, in a potentially decisive Rugby Championship encounter.

South Africa’s 67-30 victory over Argentina in Durban last Saturday set the stage for what could be a title-deciding clash in the United Kingdom.

Erasmus’s selections, announced on Tuesday, 30 September, signal his intent to approach the game with focus and determination.

The team arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday, 29 September, without Franco Mostert, who remained in South Africa due to a family bereavement.

His place in the squad has been taken by Lood de Jager, who had missed parts of the 43-10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington due to a minor injury.

Key starters and veteran leadership

Erasmus has opted for consistency, welcoming Ox Nche back to the starting XV. The loosehead prop, who withdrew late last week in Durban with a minor niggle, will now pack down in the front row alongside Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit.

Lock Eben Etzebeth will earn his 138th test cap alongside Ruan Nortje, while captain Siya Kolisi approaches a milestone 100 caps with his 98th appearance.

He will be partnered by veteran Pieter-Steph Du Toit, with Jasper Wiese taking the number 8 role. In the backs, Cobus Reinach teams up with standout Durban performer Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, flanked by Ethan Hooker and Cheslin Kolbe on the wings.

Replacements bench offers flexibility and impact

The replacements bench features three new inclusions: Grant Williams at scrumhalf, Bongi Mbonambi at hooker, and Jesse Kriel as a versatile utility back.

Mbonambi joins props Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw to provide front-row cover, while RG Snyman is available for lock and Kwagga Smith for loose forward duties.

In the backline, Grant Williams brings impact alongside Manie Libbok and Jesse Kriel, giving Erasmus multiple options to influence the game.

The bench maintains a balanced split of five forwards and three backs, ensuring depth for key moments in the match.

Erasmus said that the match was a final for them and that they knew how dangerous Argentina could be, so they had selected the combinations they felt would be best suited for the game.

He said that there were minimal personnel changes, with the bulk of the team having done the job for them the previous week against the Pumas in Durban, as well as in their other Castle Lager Rugby Championship matches.

Erasmus said that Ox and Grant could have played the previous week if needed, but Boan Venter and Morne van den Berg had performed very well, while Jesse had been rotated in the last two matches and was eager to play. The same applied to Bongi, who last featured against Australia and was excited for the opportunity.

He added that the experience of the senior players, combined with the younger members of the squad, made it an exciting team, exactly what was needed for a match that would essentially decide the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

