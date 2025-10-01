Chiefs’ training at Naturena revealed both injury struggles and potential game-changers for the upcoming clash with AmaZulu

New signings and returning players caught the eye as the squad prepared for Wednesday’s showdown at FNB Stadium

The absence of head coach Nasreddine Nabi continues to raise questions about stability in the camp

Briefly News had an exclusive with football analyst Mandla Biyela, who shared his insights on the team’s prospects and the impact of the newcomers

Kaizer Chiefs opened their doors to the media on Monday for a behind-the-scenes look at their preparations for Wednesday’s Betway Premiership clash against AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium, Soweto (kick-off 19h30).

According to FARPost, the match-day minus two training session at Naturena highlighted injury concerns, promising debutants, and the ongoing absence of head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Here’s what stood out from Amakhosi’s session:

1. Left-back woes persist

The left flank remains a potential trouble spot. Bradley Cross was seen moving gingerly in sneakers rather than football boots, suggesting a lingering issue. Cross had stepped in for Paseka Mako over the weekend, but Mako was absent after missing the CAF Confederation Cup return leg against Kabuscorp due to injury.

This could be the opportunity Chiefs need to give newly signed Nkanyiso Shinga his competitive debut.

2. Thabiso Monyane making steady progress

Right-back Thabiso Monyane returned to training, still recovering from his injury against Sekhukhune United.

Chiefs have yet to lose when Monyane is on the pitch this season, making his comeback crucial. Replacements Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons have held the fort in his absence.

3. Strikers on the rise

Nigerian forward Etiosa Ighodaro was working on his fitness following an early injury after joining from Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze said that Ighodaro is “progressing well” and could make his debut shortly after the international break.

Lebo Maboe, returning from a shoulder injury, was also in action, rebuilding match fitness after missing pre-season.

4. Chislett’s debut imminent?

Excitement surrounds midfielder Ethan Chislett, who trained with the squad. Assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef said that the team might keep the same squad from the last game, but “Ethan could be involved,” suggesting a competitive debut could be on the horizon.

5. Coaching uncertainty continues

Head coach Nasreddine Nabi was once again absent, with discussions about his future ongoing. An official announcement regarding Nabi’s situation is expected once negotiations are finalised.

Chiefs picked up three consecutive wins earlier this season while the Tunisian tactician was away attending to his wife after a serious accident.

Kaizer Chiefs are still to finalise the coaching situation with head coach Nasreddine Nabi on his way out. Image: @nasreddinenabi

Football expert speaks on new players

Briefly News spoke exclusively with football analyst Mandla Biyela, who provided a detailed take on the session and the team’s prospects:

“The left-back situation is a concern, but Chiefs have quality depth. Shinga stepping in could inject energy into the squad.”

Biyela added that Thabiso Monyane’s return will be crucial:

“When Monyane plays, Chiefs are a different side. His presence stabilises the backline.”

He also offered thoughts on the newcomers, reporting that Chislett and Ighodaro “bring freshness and can make a difference if given the chance.”

On the coaching uncertainty, Biyela noted to Briefly News that he believes the assistant staff will need to maintain structure until Nabi’s situation is resolved. He stressed that how the team responds in Wednesday’s midweek fixture will indicate their resilience this season.

Brandon Petersen rejects claims team performs better without Nabi

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has shut down growing claims that Amakhosi perform better in the absence of outgoing head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The debate, fuelled by Chiefs’ bright start to the campaign under assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, has resurfaced as Nabi prepares to part ways with the Soweto giants.

