Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has singled out one of his key players for praise after leading them to victory against Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash in Durban.

Rassie Erasmus shares his thoughts after the Springboks' victory over Argentina in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

South Africa proved to be too good for the Pumas as they claimed a resounding 67-30 victory at the Hollywoodbets Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

It was a dominant display from the Springboks as they edged closer to retaining the Rugby Championship title this season.

Erasmus hails Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Erasmus praised the outstanding display of man of the match Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who made history with his record-breaking performance, and highlighted the team’s evolving playing style.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered a sensational performance, scoring a hat-trick of tries and amassing 37 points, the highest ever by a Springbok in a Test match.

Sacha's heroic performance against the Pumas helped Erasmus’ side climb to the top of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship standings with one game remaining.

“Nobody can deny just how outstanding he was,” Erasmus remarked.

He explained that expecting a player to instantly reach world-class status is unrealistic; it’s a gradual process.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has continued to develop with each game, showing progress in matches against New Zealand and Australia, despite having only around 11 caps to his name.

Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu dives to score a try during the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and Argentina in Durban. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus also praised the support from teammates like Damian de Allende, Damian Willemse, and Manie Libbok, all of whom contributed strong performances.

However, he emphasised that Feinberg-Mngomezulu was unquestionably the standout performer and delivered something truly special on the field.

Fans also shared their thoughts on Feinberg-Mngomezulu's performance against the Pumas.

SLOGANGOV said:

"Sasha embodies the SA narrative, white father black mother. Man of all seasons and a top performance today. SA dream."

Marwaan Davids shared:

"The talent of SA rugby is insane. It's gonna be hard to beat the Boks, because the youngsters now have confidence & everybody has to play for their place. So many players with unique qualities & coaching staff that just now how to put a team together to compliment each other."

Fear Fokkol reacted:

"What a performance! We're blessed to have him. That said, many others played very well and contributed. Jasper is just one example."

Peter Jackson commented:

"Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's 37 pts add up to an all-time Springbok high. Others who filled their boots in absurdly one-sided 'Tests' include: Simon Culhane 45 (NZ-Jap 1995) Charlie Hodgson 44 (Eng-Rom 2001) Gavin Hastings 44 (Scot-ICoast 1995) Mat Rogers 42 (Aus-Nam 2003)."

Analyst Gus added:

"Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is in fact a generational talent. 3 tries so far, an unbelievably accurate cross-kick try-assist, a devastating ball-carrier, kicks the ball miles. Game-BREAKER, in every sense of the phrase."

