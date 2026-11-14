Actress Pearl Thusi impressed South Africans this week when she delivered a speech as a bridesmaid at Nadia Jaftha's wedding

Thusi was a bridesmaid with former Shaka iLembe actress Thando Rambani

South Africans praised Thusi and commented on Jaftha's wedding photos

Bridesmaid Pearl Thusi spills the tea on Nadia Jaftha’s secretive Cape Winelands wedding. Image: Pearl Thusi

Source: Instagram

Media personality and DJ Pearl Thusi surprised South Africans this week when she attended Nadia Jaftha's wedding as a bridesmaid and gave a moving speech at the wedding.

Jaftha, who shared a kiss with her husband, also had Ntando Rambani as her bridesmaid.

According to media reports, Thusi delivered a heartwarming speech at the wedding and said in a video:

“Reece, you have brought a disciplined and interesting energy into my life through Nadia, and I really appreciate that so much,” said Thusi during her speech.

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Entertainment channel T24 Network confirmed on its X account that Jaftha and Meyer are married.

South Africans react to Jaftha's wedding

@Kind_regards__

It was so stunning!!! Loved everything about it, especially the intimacy of the guest list. The scenery was the most breathtaking I’ve ever seen!

@ddt_golf25

Nadia Jaftha got married. I hope it will be fruitful because eish..... Some people get married for all the wrong reasons..... Let me just pray and start my day

@MsHlayisani24

Oooh, she looked beautiful

@Laureasons_

Not to sound parasocial, but Nadia Jaftha’s wedding is one of the best I’ve ever seen. The dresses, the decor, the venue, and everything eats!

@Kind_regards__

It was so stunning!!! Loved everything about it, especially the intimacy of the guest list. The scenery was the most breathtaking I’ve ever seen!

@CalShhhh

Stunning, we knew she'd make the most beautiful bride. Groom lil uptight

Bridesmaid Pearl Thusi speech at Nadia Jaftha’s secretive Cape Winelands wedding. Images: Nadia Jaftha

Source: Instagram

Nadia Jaftha marries Reece Meyer in breathtaking outdoor ceremony

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Cape Town digital creator, singer and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha married her business partner, Reece Meyer, on 11 November 2026.

The outdoor ceremony featured a mirrored aisle, white sail-like arch panels, and golden smoke pyrotechnics against a mountain backdrop.

Followers who had watched Nadia's journey for years flooded the comments with heartfelt congratulations for the newlyweds.

Source: Briefly News