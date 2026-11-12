Nadia Jaftha posted a video capturing the exact moment she and Reece Meyer exchanged their first kiss as husband and wife

The clip showed guests clapping as a dramatic, powder-like cloud explosion lit up the sky behind the newlyweds

Celebrity peers, including Jessica Nkosi, Bontle Modiselle and Simz Ngema, flooded the comments with congratulations

Nadia Jaftha shared a video of her magical first kiss with her husband. Images: nadiajaftha

Source: Instagram

Award-winning influencer and content creator Nadia Jaftha has finally given fans a proper look at her wedding day, sharing a breathtaking video of the exact moment she and her new husband, Reece Meyer, exchanged their vows. The clip has sent the internet into a frenzy, and it is not hard to see why.

Jaftha captioned the post simply: "11.11.26 🤍 The moment we said I do." In the video, guests are seen seated as the couple share their first kiss, followed by a stunning explosion that sent a dramatic cloud billowing into the air behind them while the crowd erupted in applause. Natalie Cole's This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) played in the background, perfectly capturing the euphoric energy of the moment.

A wedding long in the making

The couple's journey to the altar has kept followers glued to Jaftha's social media pages for months. Since she announced her engagement in December 2025, fans have followed every step of the build-up, from behind-the-scenes first dance rehearsals to glimpses of her bridal looks ahead of the big day.

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She was also treated to an extravagant bridal shower, dubbed "Bach and Boujee."

The 11 November wedding was clearly a carefully choreographed celebration, and the video suggests the day lived up to every bit of the anticipation.

Nadia Jaftha shared a glimpse into her wedding to Reece Meyer. Image: nadiajaftha

Source: Instagram

Celebrities shower the newlyweds with love

Fellow South African stars were among the first to react, pouring into the comments section with warm messages for the newlyweds.

Actress and TV personality Jessica Nkosi wrote:

"Congratulations, beautiful."

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle could barely contain her excitement:

"Awww, WOW!! This is everything! Congratulations."

Radio and TV personality Zanele Potelwa added:

"Congratulations, guys! My heart is so happy."

Actress and singer Simz Ngema also chimed in:

"This is very beautiful."

Friends, family and fans alike have continued flooding the post with congratulatory messages, making it clear that Jaftha and Meyer's love story has touched many people beyond just their inner circle.

Watch the magical moment below.

Nadia Jaftha opens up about launching ACE Labs

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Nadia Jaftha's journey from content creator to co-founding ACE Labs with her fiancé Reece Meyer.

She spoke about proving herself as a woman in business and what drives her to keep building beyond her personal brand.

Source: Briefly News