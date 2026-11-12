Nadia Jaftha Shares 1st Kiss Video From Wedding to Reece Meyer
- Nadia Jaftha posted a video capturing the exact moment she and Reece Meyer exchanged their first kiss as husband and wife
- The clip showed guests clapping as a dramatic, powder-like cloud explosion lit up the sky behind the newlyweds
- Celebrity peers, including Jessica Nkosi, Bontle Modiselle and Simz Ngema, flooded the comments with congratulations
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Award-winning influencer and content creator Nadia Jaftha has finally given fans a proper look at her wedding day, sharing a breathtaking video of the exact moment she and her new husband, Reece Meyer, exchanged their vows. The clip has sent the internet into a frenzy, and it is not hard to see why.
Jaftha captioned the post simply: "11.11.26 🤍 The moment we said I do." In the video, guests are seen seated as the couple share their first kiss, followed by a stunning explosion that sent a dramatic cloud billowing into the air behind them while the crowd erupted in applause. Natalie Cole's This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) played in the background, perfectly capturing the euphoric energy of the moment.
A wedding long in the making
The couple's journey to the altar has kept followers glued to Jaftha's social media pages for months. Since she announced her engagement in December 2025, fans have followed every step of the build-up, from behind-the-scenes first dance rehearsals to glimpses of her bridal looks ahead of the big day.
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She was also treated to an extravagant bridal shower, dubbed "Bach and Boujee."
The 11 November wedding was clearly a carefully choreographed celebration, and the video suggests the day lived up to every bit of the anticipation.
Celebrities shower the newlyweds with love
Fellow South African stars were among the first to react, pouring into the comments section with warm messages for the newlyweds.
Actress and TV personality Jessica Nkosi wrote:
"Congratulations, beautiful."
Dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle could barely contain her excitement:
"Awww, WOW!! This is everything! Congratulations."
Radio and TV personality Zanele Potelwa added:
"Congratulations, guys! My heart is so happy."
Actress and singer Simz Ngema also chimed in:
"This is very beautiful."
Friends, family and fans alike have continued flooding the post with congratulatory messages, making it clear that Jaftha and Meyer's love story has touched many people beyond just their inner circle.
Watch the magical moment below.
Nadia Jaftha opens up about launching ACE Labs
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Nadia Jaftha's journey from content creator to co-founding ACE Labs with her fiancé Reece Meyer.
She spoke about proving herself as a woman in business and what drives her to keep building beyond her personal brand.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za