Viewers of Izingane Zes'thembu called out Tirelo Mseleku for allegedly imitating MaYeni's mannerisms on the show

Fans noted the shift in Tirelo's behaviour across seasons, pointing to a pattern that grew more pronounced over time

Social media users urged Tirelo to embrace her own identity instead of adopting someone else's style

Tirelo Mseleku faced criticism from viewers who accused her of copying MaYeni's mannerisms on 'Izingane Zes'thembu'. Image: Tirelo Mseleku

Source: Facebook

Izingane Zes'thembu viewers have turned the heat up on Tirelo Mseleku after noticing what they believe is a habit of copying MaYeni's mannerisms on the show, and Mzansi is not holding back.

The observations started circulating on X on 11 November 2026, with fans pointing out that Tirelo's on-screen personality has shifted noticeably over the course of the reality series. Where earlier seasons showed her as herself, viewers believe she has since adopted traits closely associated with MaYeni, one of the other wives in the Mseleku household.

Tirelo's personality shift across seasons

The sharpest critique came from X user @kgadi_masemola, who laid out a season-by-season breakdown that resonated with many viewers:

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"Season 1, she was herself. Season 2, she was herself. Season 3, she was MaYeni. Season 4, she is Amahle & MaYeni. And I don't think she notices that it's weird. 😭🤣"

See post here:

Tirelo gets dragged online

The post struck a nerve, with many agreeing that the change in Tirelo's behaviour has become increasingly hard to ignore.

@BabsSicwetsha sparked the conversation with a pointed question:

"Why is Tirelo mimicking uMayeni? This is so cringe. 😬 #IzinganeZesthembu"

@__bee171 wrote:

"It's extremely cringe. I wish she just stood on business in being herself and not this Zulu-speaking, forced mannerisms…she can speak her own language and be herself."

@Mabev90 kept it short and sharp:

"Lol, she is trying hard, hey. 😂"

Tirelo and Amahle's old video dancing resurfaced

An old video of Izingane Zesthembu's Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela dancing together resurfaced on social media more than a year after it was first posted.

While many viewers were pleasantly surprised to see the co-wives getting along, the conversation quickly shifted to the ladies' physical appearance.

Source: Briefly News