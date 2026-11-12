A new Izingane Zesthembu clip showed Mpumelelo Mseleku refusing Tirelo Kale's food unless she served him on her knees

Mpumelelo used lobola as justification for his demand, bluntly saying Tirelo does not respect him

Viewers flooded the comments section after the clip surfaced, with many drawing comparisons to a similar September incident

Izingane Zesthembu' fans dragged Mpumelelo after demanding food from Tirelo. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic's Izingane Zesthembu has set tongues wagging again after a new clip showed Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku refusing to accept food from Tirelo Kale unless she served him on her knees. The scene aired on 11 November 2026 and quickly spread across social media, leaving viewers with plenty to say.

This is not the first time the drama has stirred this particular debate. Back in September, a viral clip from the same show showed Sbindi rejecting Tirelo's juice and insisting she kneel before him. At the time, Tirelo tried to get out of it by citing knee problems, but Sbindi was unmoved. The latest incident suggests the tension between the two has not let up at all.

Mpumelelo uses lobola to justify the demand

In the new scene, Mpumelelo leaned on culture and lobola as the basis for his expectations, dismissing any pushback from Tirelo. His parting shot was direct: "She does not respect me." The clip, shared via Mzansi Magic's Instagram, promotes the show's Wednesday and Thursday slot at 8 PM.

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Izingane Zesthembu airs on Mzansi Magic every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 PM.

Viewers react to the kneeling scene

The clip drew sharp and varied responses from viewers, many of whom weighed in on culture, submission, and the dynamics within the Mseleku household.

@_.jhene_01 kept it short and sarcastic:

"Kneel for what? When you can't even buy electricity."

@mshengunonkululeko offered a more nuanced view:

"I think Tirelo says exactly this in her head 😂😂😂😂... yazi submission comes easy for a man that takes care of his family's needs as well as the needs of his wife."

@itssjust_onkgopotse was not impressed by Sbindi's behaviour at all:

"Eyy uMpumelelo ngabe usho kahle ukuthi usuthi ayeke ukwenza ama stunt!! He sees Mahle kneeling and wants Tiri to kneel too, knowing very well ukuthi she never does such things. Mxm."

@bukekageju pointed out the cultural mismatch at the centre of the conflict:

"Mpumelelo needs to understand that Tirelo is Tswana and Amherst is Zulu. He must stop comparing them. They only share him, nothing more. Mpilo, your story is really painful cause it's the reality of many kids out there. Some parents don't understand the damage they are doing by not treating their kids equally."

Watch the kneeling scene that got everyone talking here.

Amahle shows off son

Briefly News shared sweet videos of Amahle Biyela and Mpumelelo Mseleku's son.

Biyela had her followers in their feelings after finally catching a glimpse of her son; even her mother-in-law was moved.

Source: Briefly News