French flanker Francois Cros admitted France lost the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final to the Springboks before the match even started

Cros said South Africa's physical dominance in the gym during their World Cup build-up exposed a fundamental gap between the two sides

France face the Springboks again at the Stade de France on Friday, with Cros warning the scrum will be a defining battleground

François Cros has admitted France made a costly mistake before their 2023 Rugby World Cup defeat to the Springboks as the teams prepare for another Paris showdown. Image: Christian Liewig - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

France's flanker Francois Cros has made a striking admission ahead of Friday night's Nations Championship clash against the Springboks in Paris. The game was lost in the preparation room, not on the pitch, he said, referring to France's 29-28 quarter-final defeat at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"Looking back at the 2023 World Cup quarter-final, we didn't lose it on the field; we lost it before kick-off. Preparation was too long; we didn't go hard enough," Cros said.

He recalled seeing images of the Springboks' gruelling gym sessions during the World Cup build-up and recognising a clear gap in approach. France matched South Africa in skill, he said, but not in physical readiness, and that difference proved decisive.

"When we played South Africa, we were equally as good, if not better, in terms of individual skill, but physically they were way better than us and it showed in the final result."

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The two sides have met twice since that quarter-final. Last November, France suffered a heavier 32-17 defeat to the Springboks, adding further urgency to Friday's encounter at the Stade de France.

Springbok Scrum a Major Test for France

Cros identified the Springbok scrum as one of the biggest challenges facing his side. He noted that South Africa's eight forwards operate as a single, coordinated unit in the set-piece, and that France had struggled against it at the World Cup.

"All eight Springbok forwards work together in every scrum, and they like to gain the upper hand over their opponents.

"It will be a key aspect of the match, and it's an area where we struggled at the World Cup in 2023. We've been working on it since the start of our training camp to make sure we're competitive. Every player will have to give a little extra."

France Retreat Behind Closed Doors to Prepare

France went behind closed doors this week after a physically demanding warm-up match against Fiji. With only six days between the two fixtures, Cros said the squad prioritised recovery before focusing their lone training session on quality rather than volume.

"The match against Fiji was tough, the physical exchanges were intense, and we then had only six days to prepare for the Springboks. Sometimes it's not a bad thing to be in your own little bubble."

Looking ahead to Friday, Cros was clear about what France must do first before they can play their more expansive game.

"The physicality is going to hurt, that's for sure. But when you love combat sports, you love facing the best.

"If we want to compete on Friday night, we'll have to match the Springboks physically because that's what they build their victories on. If we're not up to the challenge in that area, it's going to be a very difficult match."

Malcolm Marx expects France to bring a different tactical approach to the contest in Paris. Image: John Dickson / Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Malcolm Marx reflects on France's 2023 World Cup heartbreak

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx believes France could still carry emotional scars from their heartbreaking 29-28 defeat to South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Marx acknowledged that the narrow victory was particularly painful for the French, who had hoped to reach the final on home soil. Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones also believes the rivalry could add extra intensity to Friday's encounter in Paris.

Source: Briefly News